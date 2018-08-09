Scots backfield looks to run things

Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange The Fighting Scots’ backfield will feature five runningbacks this season — from left to right, Darrius Dockery, Jhamari Smith, Syheam “Smiley” McQueen, Shyheim Lloyd and Joseph “Poppa” McKoy. The runningbacks are coached by Michael Sellers and Scott Loosemore. McQueen and McKoy will be the two feature backs with Dockery, Smith and Lloyd serving as backups. Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange The Fighting Scots’ backfield will feature five runningbacks this season — from left to right, Darrius Dockery, Jhamari Smith, Syheam “Smiley” McQueen, Shyheim Lloyd and Joseph “Poppa” McKoy. The runningbacks are coached by Michael Sellers and Scott Loosemore. McQueen and McKoy will be the two feature backs with Dockery, Smith and Lloyd serving as backups.

