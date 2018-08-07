Scots kick off jamborees

Exchange file photo Former Fighting Scot TJ Smith tackles former Cape Fear quarterback Justice Galloway-Velazquez during the 2016 4A Eastern Regional Finals. The two teams will meet on Wednesday at Pine Forest at 8 p.m. for the first time since that game as part of the BSN Sports Cumberland County Schools Football Jamboree. Exchange file photo Former Fighting Scot TJ Smith tackles former Cape Fear quarterback Justice Galloway-Velazquez during the 2016 4A Eastern Regional Finals. The two teams will meet on Wednesday at Pine Forest at 8 p.m. for the first time since that game as part of the BSN Sports Cumberland County Schools Football Jamboree.

LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots will compete in back-to-back jamborees Wednesday and Thursday — the BSN Sports Cumberland County Schools Football Jamboree and the fourth annual Battle of the Carolinas Football Classic.

Scotland is one of 24 teams participating in the BSN Sports CCS Football Jamboree. The two-day event being held at Pine Forest High School and Jack Britt. Scotland will take on Cape Fear Wednesday at 8 p.m.

The last time Scotland and Cape Fear met was two years ago in the 4A Eastern Regional Finals. The Fighting Scots fell to the Colts, 27-7.

Wednesday’s jamboree line-up will also feature Farmville Central vs. Westover and Rolesville vs. Overhills, all of which will play at 6 p.m. followed by Union Pines vs. E.E. Smith and Triton vs. Terry Sanford at 7 p.m.

Scotland vs. Cape Fear and Lumberton vs. Pine Forest will be the nightcap at 8 p.m.

Day two of the jamboree will be held on Thursday at Jack Britt High School.

Action kicks off with St. Pauls vs. Douglas Byrd and West Bladen vs. Gray’s Greek at 6 p.m. followed by East Montgomery vs. Hoke County and Eastern Wayne vs. South View at 7 p.m.

Thursday’s nightcap will feature Lee County vs. Seventy First and Apex Friendship vs. Jack Britt at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the BSN Sports Cumberland County Schools Football Jamboree are $10 at the gate — no pre-sale tickets are available.

Battle of the Carolinas

The Scots will head to Lumberton on Thursday for the Battle of the Carolinas Football Classic, to take on Dillon.

The jamboree will pit 10 teams — six from North and four from South Carolina — against each other.

Scotland and Dillon are both coming off state championship appearances. Dillon won the Class AAA state championship, while Scotland lost in the 4A state championship.

Lumberton plays in the finale against newcomer Marion at 9 p.m.

Five games will be played during the event as Red Springs takes on Latta at 5 p.m., Fairmont goes against Lake View at 6 p.m., Purnell Swett battles East Bladen at 7 p.m. and Scotland and Dillon play at 8 p.m. in the games prior.

The scrimmages will be two 20-minute running clock halves, with both halves and drives after scores starting with the ball on the 35-yard line.

Each school gets 100 tickets to pre-sale for the event at $5 apiece while tickets at the gate will be $7. Pre-sale tickets are available at Shirt Tales and Scotland High School during regular business hours.

Proceeds from the pre-sale tickets will go back to the Scotland High School football program, but tickets sales at the gate will be split amongst all the teams.

Amber Hatten-Staley can be reached at 910-506-3170 or [email protected]

