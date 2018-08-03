Local all-stars move to loser’s bracket

JENSON BEACH, Fla. — The Laurinburg Optimist 10U All-Stars dropped a tough one to the North Tampa Twisted Sisters in the second round of the Babe Ruth Softball World Series on Friday.

Laurinburg moves to the loser’s bracket after the 6-4 loss and will play the winner of East Boise All-Stars and Sikeston All-Stars on Saturday at 9 a.m. The World Series is double-elimination, so Laurinburg is still very much in the mix but will have to play three games Saturday in order to keep the dream of a World Series championship alive.

North Tampa jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first off hits from Chelsea Andersen, Isabellarose Bass and two errors by the Laurinburg infield on Friday.

Laurinburg got one run back in the top of the second after a walk to Sarah Smith, who stole second and third and came home on a past ball by North Tampa to make it a one-run game, 2-1.

The local girls gave up two more runs in the bottom of third, but managed to get back within one, 4-3, in the top of the fifth inning before North Tampa plated two more runs to take a 6-3 lead heading into the final inning.

Laurinburg managed to get one run back, but the rally was cut two runs short.

Kinsey Hamilton and Addi Andrews shared time in the circle for Laurinburg, with Hamilton tossing three innings and Andrews coming in for the final two.

Hamilton allowed four runs off five hits with two walks and a strikeout, while Andrews allowed two runs on two hits with three walks and a strikeout.

The bats were quiet for the Laurinburg girls with only four singles from four different players — Hamilton, Addison Johnson, Dawson Blue and Presley Knowles.

If Laurinburg wins they play again at 11 a.m., and another win puts them back on the field at 3 p.m. If they lose another game they will be eliminated from the tournament.

The World Series field only has two undefeated teams remaining — the TCAA Wildcats and the WVAC All-Stars. WVAC was the fifth-place team coming out of pool play and has picked up wins over Hominy Valley All-Stars, 11-0; Manassas Cavalry 10U, 4-1; and the Germantown All-Stars, 4-3.

The TCAA Wildcats were the 10th-place team out of pool play and have defeated East Boise, 10-7; Los Altos All-Stars, 9-5 and were scheduled to play North Tampa at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Those in the community interested in watching the Laurinburg Optimist 10u All-Stars compete in the World Series can do so online, all of the Babe Ruth World Series games will be streamed live to the Babe Ruth Softball Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/BabeRuthSoftball/.

By Amber Hatten-Staley Sports editor