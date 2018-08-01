Youth golfers converge on Pinehurst

Couretsy photo Laila McNair, of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., will compete this week in Pinehurst at the U.S. Kids World Championship Golf Tournament. McNair, age nine, is the daughter of Drs. Rameek and Vanessa McNair and the granddaughter of Wallace McNair, of Laurinburg. Couretsy photo Laila McNair, of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., will compete this week in Pinehurst at the U.S. Kids World Championship Golf Tournament. McNair, age nine, is the daughter of Drs. Rameek and Vanessa McNair and the granddaughter of Wallace McNair, of Laurinburg.

SOUTHERN PINES — Thousands of junior golfers have converged on Pinehurst to compete in the U.S. Kids World Championship Golf Tournament, which begins Thursday.

Laila McNair, of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., is one of those aspiring golfers who will showcase her talents this week. McNair, 9, is the daughter of Drs. Rameek and Vanessa McNair, as well as the granddaughter of Wallace McNair of Laurinburg.

The youngster will tee off Thursday at 12:09 p.m. for nine holes at Longleaf Golf & Family Club in Southern Pines.

The U.S. Kids World Championship Golf Tournament is an international competition for golfers under the age of 12. The week-long experience includes parent-child tournament, team challenge, parade of nations, three rounds of championship play, and the closing ceremony.

The 9-year-old girls age group features 110 golfers from 17 different countries.

