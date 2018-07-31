Laurinburg opens World Series with loss

Glossy Finish | Official 2018 Babe Ruth Softball World Series Team Photo The Laurinburg Optimist 10u All-Stars opened pool play at the 2018 Babe Rush Softball World Series on Monday with an 8-5 loss to Hominy Valley All-Stars of Chandler. Glossy Finish | Official 2018 Babe Ruth Softball World Series Team Photo The Laurinburg Optimist 10u All-Stars opened pool play at the 2018 Babe Rush Softball World Series on Monday with an 8-5 loss to Hominy Valley All-Stars of Chandler.

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — The Laurinburg 10U All-Stars opened pool play of the Babe Ruth World Series with an 8-5 loss to Hominy Valley All Stars following multiple rain delays.

The two teams were scheduled to play Monday morning, but due to heavy rains all first-round pool play games were pushed back to mid-afternoon.

When the game finally got underway, Hominy Valley jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of first, but Laurinburg answered with two runs to tie the game.

A three-run second inning saw Hominy Valley extend its lead, 5-2 and hold Laurinburg’s offense in heck through the fifth inning. Hominy Valley pitcher Averi Coggins tossed four innings allowing two runs off zero hits with three walks and seven strikeouts.

Karly Presnell came on in relief for Hominy Valley throwing the final two innings.

Hominy Valley tacked on three more runs to take a 8-2 lead heading into the bottom of the fifth inning. Rain forced the game to be delayed until the showers pasted. Laurinburg managed to mount a three-run rally in the bottom of the fifth but couldn’t make up the deficit falling, 8-5.

Laurinburg pitched by committee in their first game using Addi Andrews, Sarah Smith and Kinsey Hamilton. The trio allowed eight runs off five hits racking up seven strikeouts and nine walks.

Addison Johnson, Smith and Peyten Giddens accounted for Laurinburg’s three hits.

Weather permitting, the Laurinburg all-stars will take the field at 1 p.m. today against the Germantown All Stars, of Ohio.

The Laurinburg team will wrap up pool play, which will determine how the brackets are seeded, on Wednesday with two games — TCAA Wildcats 10U at 9 a.m. followed by North Tampa Twisted Sisters at 1 p.m.

Seeding begins Thursday and is based on a team’s number of wins and runs allowed.

Those in the community interested in watching the girls compete in the World Series can do so online, all of the Babe Ruth World Series games will be streamed live to the Babe Ruth Softball Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/BabeRuthSoftball/

