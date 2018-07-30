Courtesy photo The Laurinburg 10u All-Stars are in Florida this week competing in the Babe Ruth Softball World Series. Members of the team include, center, Carleigh Nolan, right side, Addisyn Andrews, Annagrace Adkins, Peyten Giddens, Ruthie Grooms, Presley Knowles, head coach April Johnson and assistant coach Phillip Blue. Left side, front to back, Addison Johnson, Alexyss Emanuel, Kinsey Hamilton, Dawson Blue, SG Smith and assistant coaches Joeie Giddens and Randy Chavis. Courtesy photo The Laurinburg 10u All-Stars are in Florida this week competing in the Babe Ruth Softball World Series. Members of the team include, center, Carleigh Nolan, right side, Addisyn Andrews, Annagrace Adkins, Peyten Giddens, Ruthie Grooms, Presley Knowles, head coach April Johnson and assistant coach Phillip Blue. Left side, front to back, Addison Johnson, Alexyss Emanuel, Kinsey Hamilton, Dawson Blue, SG Smith and assistant coaches Joeie Giddens and Randy Chavis.

JENSON BEACH, Fla. — The wet weather that soaked Scotland County extended all the way down the East Coast, causing delays in the first round of pool play at the 2018 Babe Ruth Softball World Series.

The Laurinburg 10U All-Stars are representing the county in the tournament. The team, made of up girls from the various 10U Optimist teams, made the nine and a half hour trip to Florida over the weekend and did well in their warm-up game.

The practice game saw Laurinburg take on the TCAA Wildcats of Florida, there was no official score kept but unofficially the local girls picked up the victory, 12-2.

Pool play was scheduled to begin Monday morning, but heavy rains forced all of the games to be pushed back. Laurinburg was set to take on Hominy Valley All-Stars, of Chandler, at 11 a.m. but the game was delayed until 4:30 p.m. at Pineapple Park.

Those in the community interested in watching the girls compete in the World Series can do so online.

All of the Babe Ruth World Series games will be streamed live to the Babe Ruth Softball Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/BabeRuthSoftball/

Weather permitting, the Laurinburg girls will be back in action Tuesday at 1 p.m. against the Germantown All Stars, of Ohio. The Laurinburg team will wrap up pool play, which will determine how the brackets are seeded, on Wednesday with two games — TCAA Wildcats 10u at 9 a.m. followed by North Tampa Twisted Sisters at 1 p.m.

Seeding begins Thursday and is based on a team’s number of wins and runs allowed.

Amber Hatten-Staley can be reached at 910-506-3170 or [email protected]

