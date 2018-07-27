Panthers open training camp

Carolina Panthers' Cam newton 91) rolls out during an NFL football practice at training camp in Spartanburg, S.C., Thursday, July 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton) Carolina Panthers' Cam newton 91) rolls out during an NFL football practice at training camp in Spartanburg, S.C., Thursday, July 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Carolina Panthers opened training camp on Thursday at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C.

Training camp will run through Aug. 13 and is free and open to the public. The Panthers will close out July with practices Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 9:25 to 11:30 a.m. each day.

Practice will resume Aug. 1-2 from 9:25-11:30 a.m. The Panthers will return to Charlotte on Friday, Aug. 3 to Bank of America Stadium for Fan Fest from 7 to 9 p.m. Fan Fest does require fans to purchase tickets. Proceeds will benefit charities the Carolina Panthers are partnered with in the community.

Tickets are $5 and are available on a first-come, first-served basis by clicking here. Fans will have the option to have tickets mailed, sent to a mobile device, or printed at home. Tickets are limited to six per household.

Stadium gates open at 6 p.m., and the event will include performances by the TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion and the Black & Blue Crew.

Practice begins at 7 p.m., featuring individual drills as well as seven-on-seven, special teams and team periods. The event will conclude with a fireworks and laser show.

The Panthers return to Wofford College on Sunday, Aug. 5 for practice from 3:10 to 5:10 p.m. The team will have practice Aug. 6-7 from 9:25 to 11:30 p.m. before hitting the road on Aug. 9 for their first pre-season game. Carolina will head to Buffalo to take on the Bills at 7 p.m.

The final three days of training camp are Aug. 11-13. Practice on Aug. 11 will run from 3:10-5:10 p.m. while Aug. 12 the Panthers will workout from 9:25-11:30 a.m. The final day of training camp will run from 9 to 11:15 a.m.

Players will sign autographs at the conclusion of training camp each day, the organization does note that due to the demand fans are not guaranteed to receive autographs.

Fans should note there are certain items that are not permitted at training camp including — alcoholic beverages, fireworks, pets, except service animals assisting those with disabilities, weapons of any kind, horns, whistles or any sort of noise makers and oversized tents.

The practice field complex does allow fans to bring backpacks, folding chairs, strollers, umbrellas, video equipment, coolers and flags without poles or sticks.

Amber Hatten-Staley can be reached at 910-506-3170 or [email protected]

Carolina Panthers’ Cam newton 91) rolls out during an NFL football practice at training camp in Spartanburg, S.C., Thursday, July 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton) https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/web1_Cam.jpg Carolina Panthers’ Cam newton 91) rolls out during an NFL football practice at training camp in Spartanburg, S.C., Thursday, July 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Host Fan Fest on Aug. 3 in Charlotte

By Amber Hatten-Staley Sports editor