McQueen named one of NC’s best

LAURINBURG — Fighting Scots rising senior tailback Syheam “Smiley” McQueen is listed among North Carolina’s Top 45 players for the Class of 2019, according to Rivals.com.

McQueen is ranked No. 36 and according to the website is a three-star running back. The rising senior will be assume the role of feature back this season for the Fighting Scots, following the graduation of University of Georgia running back Zamir White.

Scots head coach Richard Bailey has full confidence in McQueen’s ability to be the main back.

“We may have lost the best running back in the country, but we still have the best running back in the conference,” Bailey said.

McQueen carried the load his sophomore year as injuries and illness plagued White. That season McQueen paced the team in rushing and was named Offensive Player of the Year for his efforts. McQueen rushed for 1,317 yards on 169 carries and 23 touchdowns.

McQueen was on pace to have another record season, but a shoulder injury he suffered against Purnell Swett, sidelined the junior for most of the season. The Scots junior returned in the first round of the playoffs. For the season, McQueen tallied 101 carries for 773 yards and nine touchdowns.

During the playoffs, McQueen also spent time of the defensive side of the ball, playing linebacker for the Fighting Scots something he will continue to do in 2018.

Scots head coach Richard Bailey has stated that McQueen will play both ways serving as the featured tailback and playing linebacker.

Rivals.com is reporting that the 6-foot, 1-inch running back has received interest from N.C. State University and the University of South Carolina.

Currently, McQueen has made no announcement on where he plays to attend college. In the past, McQueen stated he wants to attend East Carolina University and major in mathematics.

Makes Rivals.com Top 45 for Class of 2019