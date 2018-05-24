Eury named all-league for Lady Scots

Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange Lady Scots junior defender and captain Sarah Eury was selected to represent Scotland on the all-conference girl’s soccer team. Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange Lady Scots junior defender and captain Sarah Eury was selected to represent Scotland on the all-conference girl’s soccer team.

LAURINBURG — The Lady Scots soccer team had one player named to the all-Sandhills Athletic Conference team this week.

Junior defender Sarah Eury both earned her first all-conference nod. Eury, the team’s captain, also played mid-fielder and took the majority of the penalty shots. Eury had one goal for two points this season.

Scotland ended the year with a 2-14-3 overall record and a 2-10-2 mark in conference play to finish seventh. The Lady Scots were eliminated in the first round of the conference tournament and did not qualify for the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 4A state playoffs.

This is the fifth consecutive season the Lady Scots have not participated in the post season.

Pinecrest’s Molly Niewald scored conference Player of the Year honors. Jack Britt’s Lauren Harding and Richmond’s Allexis Swiney were tabbed as Co-Goalkeepers of the Year.

The Lady Patriots led the SAC-8 schools with six all-conference selections, including Niewald — Riley Barrett, Kelly Clark, Keeley Copper, Lauren Landry and Natalie Sabiston.

Pinecrest, which was 25-2-3 overall and 14-0 in league play, advanced to the Western Regional finals in state playoffs before falling to Myers Park, 2-1 earlier this week.

Conference newcomer Jack Britt (14-7, 11-3) finished second in the conference and earned five all-conference selections, including Harding — Arianna Aguilar, Morgan Cloud, Callie Creech and Abby Heitkamp .

The Lady Buccaneers lost to Pinecrest in the conference tournament and advanced to the first-round of the NCHSAA tournament before losing to Ashley, 7-0.

Richmond (17-6, 11-3) finished third in the conference and earned six all-conference selections, including Swiney. The Lady Raiders were represented by Morgan Hooks, Tatum Hubbard, Hanna Millen, Jayana Nicholson and Chloe Wiggins .

Richmond lose in the first round of the state playoffs to Porter Ridge, 3-2 in Rockingham.

Ashley Locklear, Layla Locklear, Abigail Lowery and Madison Oxendine were selected to represent Purnell Swett. The Lady Rams posted a 12-9 overall record and 7-7 in conference play to finish fourth. Purnell also suffered a first round playoff loss. The Lady Rams were shut out by Page, 4-0.

Lumberton was represented by Logan Cameron, Brittany Ward. The Lady Pirates posted an 8-10-2 overall record and 5-7-2 in conference play for fifth in the SAC-8 standings.

Hoke County had two players selected for the all-conference team — Skye Hammond and Leonie Howze. The Lady Bucks posted a 4-17-2 overall record and 3-9-2 in league play for sixth place.

Seventy-First had one player selected for the all-conference team. Maya Thomas represented the Lady Falcons. Seventy-First went 1-17 and 0-14 in SAC-8 play.

Scotland finishes 7th, earns one selection

By Amber Hatten-Staley Sports editor