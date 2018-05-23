Luquer, Dixon named Athletes of the Year

Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland High School seniors Kandon Luquer and Trey Dixon received the Female and Male Athlete of the Year award during Monday’s winter/spring sports banquet. Luquer played volleyball and softball. Dixon played football, basketball and ran track. Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland High School seniors Kandon Luquer and Trey Dixon received the Female and Male Athlete of the Year award during Monday’s winter/spring sports banquet. Luquer played volleyball and softball. Dixon played football, basketball and ran track.

LAURINBURG — Scotland High School Athletic Director David Johnson concluded Monday’s winter, spring sports banquet by awarding two seniors with the annual male and female Athlete of the Year award.

Johnson informed the crowd in order to be eligible for the award students have to participate in two sports and excel not only on the field but in the classroom. The winners are voted by all of the varsity coaches at Scotland High School.

Senior Kandon Luquer won the Female Athlete of the Year and senior Trey Dixon earned the Male Athlete of the Year award.

Kandon was a four-year starter for the Lady Scots volleyball team and first-year starter on the softball team. She earned all-conference recognition and plans to continue her volleyball career in the fall at St. Andrews University. Kandon plans to major in elementary education so that she can become a teacher.

In volleyball, Kandon served as an outside hitter and defensive specialist for the Lady Scots. The 5-foot 6-inch senior had an outstanding senior campaign for the Lady Scots with 77 aces, 201 kills, 163 digs, eight blocks and a hitting percentage of .270. Her statistics and positive attitude earned her the Most Valuable Player award and the coach’s award at the fall sports banquet.

In softball, Kandon played outfield and earned the coach’s award after returning to play following the passing of her grandfather. She finished the season with a .314 batting average with 11 hits and two RBIs. She was third on the team in drawing a walk with nine and had an on-base percentage of .467.

Trey was a three-year starter for the Fighting Scots football and baseball teams. He earned all-conference honorable mention in football. Trey was a starting wide receiver for the Fighting Scots football team, but moved to defensive back during the playoffs. Trey finished his senior year with 10 catches for 128 yards and one touchdown and earned the Most Dedicated award at the fall sports banquet.

Prior to the start of the 4A state football championship, Trey received the NCHSAA award for team dedication and good sportsmanship, as selected by the team coaches. The senior will continue his football career in the fall at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. Trey plans to get his undergraduate degree in biology at UNCP then transfer to UNC-Charlotte, through a dual degree program the two schools have, to get his masters in biomedical engineering.

In basketball, Trey played forward and averaged 2.6 points per game and scored 42 points. Trey’s season was cut short after he had to have an emergency appendectomy. The senior missed the final few games of the regular season and the conference tournament but returned to the floor in the playoffs.

Trey finished third on the team in blocks with 16 to go along with 42 points, 50 rebounds, six steals and 11 turnovers.

On the track, Trey was part of the 4×100 meter relay team that took sixth place at the state meet last weekend in Raleigh. He also competed in the 200-meter dash and long jump during the course of the season. Dixon and the other 15 track seniors were awarded MVP plaques for the leadership they provided to the team.

Both will continue athletics in college