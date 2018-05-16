Optimist baseball/softball results

Monday, May 14

Nic’s Pic Kwik 6U Instructional Baseball

**scores are not kept for these games**

McCarter Electric played Laurel Hill Fire Dept

Norris Auto Sales played Headbanger Sports

Domino’s 8U Baseball

Harley’s Tuxedo defeated Spring Hill Fire Department, 10-7

The leading hitter for Harley’s was Mikey Concepcion and the leading hitter for Spring Hill Fire Dept. was Quade Edge.

One Hour Heating & Air bested TigerWood, 5-2

The leading hitter for One Hour was Brayden Emmanuel and the leading hitter for TigerWood was Jake Callahan.

Smithfield 10U Baseball

State Farm Insurance routed Johnson Brothers Construction, 13-2

The leading hitter for State Farm was Robbie Peed and the leading hitter for Johnson Bros. was Rainn C.

Shirt Tales upended Highland Electric, 5-4

The leading hitter for Shirt Tales was Logan Adner and the leading hitter for was Highland Electric was Bradley Hogan.

Nic’s Pic Kwik 12U Baseball

First Bank topped Dunbar Insurance, 18-7

The leading hitter for First Bank was Marley Pervis and the leading hitter for Dunbar Insurance was Joe Westbay.

Poole’s Auto def. Nic’s Pic Kwik, 13-2

The leading hitter for Poole’s Auto was WJ Allen and the leading hitter for Nic’s Pic was Layton Hardee.

Nic’s Pic Kwik Girls 8U Fastpitch Softball

Did not play

Edge Grading & Hauling 10U Fastpitch Softball

Did not play

Edge Grading & Hauling 12U Fastpitch Softball

Ned’s Pawn trounced Christ the Cornerstone, 9-5

The leading hitter for Ned’s Pawn was Madison Dixon and the leading hitter for Christ the Cornerstone was Turner Poole.

Ned’s Pawn conquered KFC, 17-7

The leading hitter for Ned’s Pawn was Bailee Barfield and the leading hitter for KFC was Gracie Danford.

Tuesday, May 15

Nic’s Pic Kwik 6U Instructional Baseball

***scores are not kept for these games***

Norris Auto Sales played Archer’s TV & Appliance

Laurel Hill Fire Dept played Scotland Motors

Domino’s 8U Baseball

One Hour Heating & Air defeated Spring Hill Fire Dept., 5-1

The leading hitter for One Hour was Jackson Locklear and the leading hitter for Spring Hill Dept. was Jayden Bryant.

TigerWood put away First Capital Bank, 6-3

The leading hitter for was TigerWood was Jake Callahan and the leading hitter for First Capital was Leo Garcia.

Smithfield 10U Baseball

Johnson Brothers Construction trounced Shirt Tales, 10-5

The leading hitter for Johnson Bros. was Beckham Jacobs and the leading hitter for Shirt Tales was Bryson Powell.

Nic’s Pic Kwik 12U Baseball

Did not play

Nic’s Pic Kwik Girls 8U Fastpitch Softball

Masonic Lodge bested Grice Farms

The leading hitter for Masonic Lodge was Kason Driggers and the leading hitter for Grice Farms was Bella Driggers.

Quality Oil upended Habitat For Humanity, 4-3

The leading hitter for Quality Oil was Millie Lewis and the leading hitter for Habitat was Eternity Wright.

Edge Grading & Hauling 10U Fastpitch Softball

Hasty Realty routed Pizza Inn, 10-3

The leading hitter for Hasty Reality Anna Grace and the leading hitter for Pizza Inn was Addison Lewis.

Laurinburg Auto Sales topped General McArthur’s, 11-5

The leading hitter for Laurinburg Auto was Claire Smith and the leading hitter for General McArthur’s was Kaylynn Lowery.

Edge Grading & Hauling 12U Fastpitch Softball

Did not play

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Parks-and-Rec.jpg