Scotland track qualifies for regionals in 11 events

LAURINBURG — The Scotland High School track teams will compete in 18 events at Saturday’s 4A Midwest Regional. The Fighting Scots qualified in 11 of the 36 events while the Lady Scots advanced in seven.

The Lady Scots events include discus, 4×200 meter relay, 1600 meter, 4×100 meter relay, 300-meter hurdles, long jump, and 3200-meter run.

Senior Daizha McMillon will represent the Lady Scots in the discus. McMillon is ranked 11th out of 16 throwers in the preliminary seedings with a mark of 88 feet, 3 inches. Ragsdale junior Kaitlin McGoogan leads the field with a throw of 146 feet 4 inches.

Junior Kayla Kirkley will compete as an individual in the long jump, she is ranked 13th in the preliminary seeding out of 16 jumpers with a mark of 15 feet, 10 inches. Rocky River’s Jirah Sidberry paces the field with a jump of 19 feet 1 inch.

The Lady Scots 4×200 meter team enters the regionals ranked 14th with a time of 1:52. The foursome from Rocky River holds the top spot in the seedings with a time of 1:42.

Freshman Madison Williams will compete in the 1600 and 3200-meter runs. Williams is ranked 14th in both events with a time of 5:49 in the 1600 meter and 13:30 in the 3200 meter. Pinecrest freshman Carmen Alder is the favorite to win both races as her entry times are six seconds faster in the 1600 and over 20 seconds in the two mile.

The Lady Scots 4×100 meter relay team needs to shave almost three seconds off its best time to take home a victory. The Lady Scots are ranked 10th out of 16 teams with a time of 50.94 seconds while Rocky River is the team to beat with a seeding time of 48.74 seconds. Conference foes Richmond and Pinecrest are both seeded ahead of the Lady Scots — the Lady Raiders are 5th with a time of 49.74 and Pinecrest is ninth with a time of 50.82.

The final competitor for the Lady Scots is freshman Sanya Lacue who will compete in the 300-meter hurdles. Lacue is ranked 6th in the seedings with a time of 48.94 seconds — three seconds behind the leading time posted by West Forsyth’s Asia Phillips of 45.62.

FIGHTING SCOTS

On the boy’s side, the Fighting Scots will compete in shot put, 4×200 meter relay, discus, 4×100 meter relay, high jump, 400-meter dash, long jump, 200-meter dash, triple jump, 4×800 meter relay and 4×400 meter relay.

In the field events, the Fighting Scots had eight individuals qualify for five events. Sophomore Kendrell Sellers, senior TJ Smith and sophomore Mohomed Kaba will compete in the shot put. Sellers is the highest ranked Scot in sixth with a throw of 44 feet 3 inches. Smith is seeded 12th with a throw of 42 feet 4 inches while Kaba is 14th, out of the 16-person field, with a throw of 41 feet 11 inches.

Scots senior Tyler Smith is alone in the discus entering the competition in the six slot. Smith had a throw of 126 feet. West Forsyth has the top two discus throwers with junior Nathan Myers claiming the top spot with a mark of 165 feet 1 inch.

Freshman Zymere Reddick will compete in the high jump after being seeded eighth with a jump of 5 feet 10 inches. Porter Ridge senior Jide Huntley leads the field with a jump of 6 feet 4 inches.

Senior Brenton Thomas qualified in two field events — long and triple jump. Thomas sits in seventh place in the long jump rankings with a mark of 21 feet 7 inches. Rocky River’s Christopher Alexander leads the event with a jump of 23 feet 1 inch. In the triple jump, Thomas is ranked eighth with a jump of 43 feet 2 inches. Thomas is joined by teammate Jumarius McLean who is ranked sixth. The Scots freshman enters regionals with a jump of 44 feet 4 inches. Alexander is also the favorite in the triple jump with a mark of 48 feet 1 inch.

In the field events, the Scots qualified all four relay teams. The 4×800 meter relay is ranked 13th with a time of 9:35 while West Forsyth paces the event with a time of 8:14.

The 4×200 meter relay team is ranked 13th with a time of 1:33 and the relay is led by Ronald Reagan with a time of 1:27.46.

The Scots best placement comes in the 4×100 meter relay where they are ranked fourth with a time of 42.84 seconds. Richmond paces the field with a time of 41.68 seconds followed by East Forsyth and Ronald Reagan.

The 4×400 meter relay team enters Saturday’s regionals as the No. 11 seed with a time of 3:36. The field is paced by Grimsley’s time of 3:22.

Senior Roy Pegues and junior Tyshawn Thomas will race as individuals in the 400-meter dash and 200-meter dash. Pegues will race in the slightly longer 400 meter dash and enters regionals in 13th with a time of 51.70 seconds. Grimsley’s Anthony Morgan leads the event with a time of 49.01 seconds.

Thomas is ranked ninth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.44 seconds and the field is paced by Richmond’s Preston Coker with a time of 21.62 seconds.

The track teams will be back in action on Saturday, May 12 to compete in the NCHSAA 4A Midwest Regional hosted by Pinecrest High School. Field events begin at 10 a.m., semi-finals for the running events begin at 11 a.m. with the top eight times advancing to the finals. Running finals begin at 12:30 p.m. Tickets for regionals will be $6.

Regionals set for May 12