Soccer looks ahead after missing playoffs for 5th year

LAURINBURG — As expected, the Lady Scots soccer team did not receive a bid to the 4A state women’s soccer playoffs, according to the brackets released by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association on Monday.

This is the fifth consecutive season the Lady Scots have not participated in the post season. The team hasn’t appeared in the 4A playoffs since 2013 under former head coach Colin McDavid. Scotland entered the playoffs that year with a 9-10-3 overall record and took on Sanderson in the first round. The Lady Scots fell to Sanderson, 1-3.

In order to get the program back to that level of competition, first-year head coach Jason Eury said his team will be putting in extra time and work in during the off season.

“Coach Carter and I truly appreciate what the team has helped us start this year,” Eury said. “The juniors and seniors probably won’t be around to see all the good things that are going to happen to this program in the future but know they were part of the change — change of direction and the beginning of a respectful winning program.”

The Lady Scots finished the 2018 season with a 2-14-3 overall record and 2-10-2 in conference play. Scotland was seventh in the SAC-8 standings after finishing the season with a 2-2 tie against Lumberton and a 3-0 loss to Richmond. The Lady Scots were eliminated in the first round of the SAC-8 tournament with a 4-0 loss to Jack Britt.

The Lady Buccaneers were one of four conference teams to earn bids to the state playoffs. Jack Britt earned the No. 20 seed in the East with their 14-6 record and will travel to No. 13 Ashley (16-2-1) on Wednesday.

In the West, Pinecrest earned the No. 3 seed with a 22-1-3 record to earn a first-round bye. Richmond earned the No. 13 seed with its 17-5 record and will host No. 20 Porter Ridge (12-8-0). Purnell Swett was the final conference team to advance earning the No. 24 seed in the West with its 12-8 record. The Lady Rams will travel to No. 9 Page (11-4-1) for the opening round.

By Amber Hatten-Staley Sports editor