Scots baseball squanders five-run lead

HOPE MILLS — The Fighting Scots were in the driver’s seat of their conference opener against Jack Britt on Wednesday through five innings.

The Scots had a 5-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning after scoring three run in the first followed by runs in the second and fourth innings.

Then the wheels of the Scots car fell off and it sailed into a ravine resulting in a 14-6 loss to the Buccaneers.

Jack Britt’s rally began with three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to cut the Scots lead to two, 5-3. The Scots responded with a run to make it a 6-3 game after the top of the sixth.

Senior Matthew Hyatt got the start, and took the loss, throwing 4.2 innings allowing three runs off seven hits with five strikeouts and four walks.

The bottom of the sixth was the Scots downfall as Jack Britt scored a total of 11 runs — nine of which came with two outs. Walks, fielding errors and an explosion from the Buccaneers offense was took much for the Scots.

Scots senior Daly Marcano was one of three Scots pitcher to take the mound in the bottom of the sixth inning in relief of Hyatt.

Marcano allowed six runs off four hits before juniors Austin Norton and Michael Johnson were called up. Norton allowed two runs off three hits with one walk and two errors while Johnson allowed three runs off one hit with three walks and three errors.

On the offensive side, the Scots had six hits one from senior Davon Ratliffe, Norton, junior Storm Graham, senior Tripp Wells and sophomore Matt Sellers along with two hits from Marcano.

With the loss, the Scots move to 1-3 overall and 0-1 in conference play while Jack Britt improves to 3-0 and 2-0 in SAC-8 play.

The two teams will meet again on Friday in Laurinburg, due to the cold temperatures the game time has been moved up to 6 p.m.

