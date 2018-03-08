Lady Scots suffer first loss

Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange Lady Scots senior Macie Gibson slides down the third-base line as she bare hands a bunt during Wednesday’s conference opener against Jack Britt. The Lady Scots suffered their first loss to the Lady Buccaneers, 13-1 and will host Jack Britt on Friday at 6 p.m. Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange Lady Scots senior Macie Gibson slides down the third-base line as she bare hands a bunt during Wednesday’s conference opener against Jack Britt. The Lady Scots suffered their first loss to the Lady Buccaneers, 13-1 and will host Jack Britt on Friday at 6 p.m. Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange Lady Scots senior Mason Roberts watches the ball go into the glove of Jack Britt’s catcher during Wednesday’s conference game in Hope Mills. Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange Lady Scots senior Mason Roberts watches the ball go into the glove of Jack Britt’s catcher during Wednesday’s conference game in Hope Mills.

HOPE MILLS — Blame it on the unseasonably cold temperatures, the gusting wind, or just a bad day on the diamond — no matter culprit, the Lady Scots were off their game on Wednesday in their conference opener against Jack Britt.

After starting the season with two high-scoring victories the bitter cold froze the Lady Scots as they fell to the Lady Buccaneers, 13-1 for their first loss of the season.

The Lady Scots went three up, three down in the first before junior Katie Smith trotted out to the circle. Smith saw four Jack Britt batters in the bottom of the first and kept the game scoreless with two ground out, a single and a pop-out.

After another fruitless outing against Jack Britt’s freshman pitcher Carlie Myrtle the Lady Scots went back on defense — and the wheels fell off.

Jack Britt’s Jessica McRae started off the bottom of the second with a triple that zipped past the head of third baseman Macie Gibson.

An error on right fielder Kassee Lowe allowed McRae to score from third and Jack Britt’s Kassady Hardee to make it to second. The Lady Scots got their first out on a sacrifice bunt by Mikayli Harris. Jack Britt got a second base runner after Kiara Ramos was hit by a pitch.

A second fielding error, this time by Gibson, loaded the bases for Jack Britt which prompted a trip to the circle by head coach Adam Romaine.

A bunt by MacKenzie George scored a second run for the Lady Buccaneers before senior Savannah Roddey emptied the bases with a grand slam over the center-field wall to give Jack Britt a 6-0 lead.

“The girls didn’t do what they were supposed to at the plate, didn’t do it on the mound and definitely didn’t do it in the field,” Romaine told WLNC. “A team as good as Jack Britt if you give up nine errors you’re going to lose the game and you’re going to lose it bad.”

Jack Britt added a run in the bottom of the third on two errors and a single to take a 7-0 lead. The Lady Scots scored their only run in the top of the fourth after a triple put Gibson in scoring position. A sacrifice bunt by freshman Madison Williams scored Gibson.

The Lady Buccaneers bats went quite in the fourth and fifth innings before scoring six in the bottom of the sixth to make it 13-1 and activate the NCHSAA’s 10-run rule to end the game.

Gibson led the Lady Scots non-existence offense going 2-for-3 for the game.

With the loss, the Lady Scots move to 2-1 overall and 0-1 in conference play while Jack Britt improve to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in SAC-8 play.

The Lady Scots will hopefully find their offense on their home field as they host Jack Britt on Friday. First pitch has been moved up to 6 p.m. because of the cold temperatures.

