Three Scots earn all-district honors

LAURINBURG — Three Fighting Scots basketball players were named to the 2017-18 North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association All-District 8 team. The NCBCA released the 2017-18 men’s and women’s all-district teams on Wednesday.

Scotland senior Niem Ratliffe earned first team All-District 8 while teammates senior Justin McRae and junior Isaiah Bostick earned third team All-District 8.

The state is made up of 12 districts and the Fighting Scots fall in District 8 along with Overhills, North Stanly, Wheatmore, Southern Lee, Chatham Charter, Asheboro, Southwestern Randolph, Trinity, Triton and Woods Charter.

Fighting Scots finished the season 19-9 overall and 9-5 in SAC-8 play for second place. The Scots earned the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament but lost in championship game to Hoke, 73-65.

For the first time in three seasons the Scots advanced to the NCHSAA 4A playoffs as a No. 12 seed. The Scots defeated No. 21 West Mecklenburg, 68-54 in the first round before upsetting No. 5 McDowell, 77-52 in round two.

The Scots season came to an end in the third round as they fell to No. 13 Butler, 65-43.

This is the second consecutive year Ratliffe has earned All-District honors. Ratliffe paced his team with 17.2 points per game, second in the Sandhills Athletic Conference behind Lumberton’s Jordan McNeill, who averaged 18.6 points per game.

Ratliffe led the Scots in steals with 2.9 per game and shot 84 percent from the free-throw line. He led the Scots in three-point shooting making 56 for the season.

This is the first All-District recognition for McRae who was the second leading scorer for the Scots averaging 10.7 points per game. McRae had 24 three-pointers for the season along with seven double-doubles.

In his first varsity season, Bostick made quite the impression and was the third and final Scot to earn not only all-conference but also All-District honors.

Bostick averaged 10.2 points per game, the Scots junior tallied 31 three-pointers and averaged 1.2 blocks per game.

Four other teams from the Sandhills Athletic Conference earned All-District 4 honors — Hoke, Lumberton, Seventy-First and Jack Britt.

Hoke senior Dakari Johnson earned District 4 Player of the Year and Bucks head coach Quame Patterson was named District 4 Coach of the Year. Hoke senior Silas Love also earned first-team honors while fellow senior Jaleel Ray was named third-team All-District 4.

Jack Britt junior Calvin Washington was the only Buccaneer to make the team as he was named second-team All-District 4. Lumberton had two players make third-team All-District sophomore Jordan McNeill and senior Stephon Lloyd.

Seventy-First was represented by Brion McLaurin as the junior made third-team All-District.

By Amber Hatten-Staley Sports editor