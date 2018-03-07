SAU baseball wins series over No. 13 Tennessee Wesleyan

SAU Athletics Tennessee Wesleyan won game one 15-6 on Saturday before the Knights won the next two games 3-2 with walk-off hits. Game two went nine innings before St. Andrews Josh Wallace, pictured, ended the nine-inning marathon game with an RBI single to give the Knights the 3-2 win. SAU Athletics Tennessee Wesleyan won game one 15-6 on Saturday before the Knights won the next two games 3-2 with walk-off hits. Game two went nine innings before St. Andrews Josh Wallace, pictured, ended the nine-inning marathon game with an RBI single to give the Knights the 3-2 win.

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews baseball team won back-to-back games over the weekend against conference foe Tennessee Wesleyan University in walk-off fashion to take the series 3-2.

Tennessee Wesleyan won game one 15-6 on Saturday before the Knights won the next two games 3-2 with walk-off hits. Game two went nine innings and was suspended on Saturday and finished on Sunday. St. Andrews Josh Wallace ended the nine-inning marathon game with an RBI single to give the Knights the 3-2 win.

The Knights also won game three on a game-winning hit and RBI from junior outfielder Noah Whalen for the 3-2 victory.

Game 1: Tennessee Wesleyan 15, SAU 6

The Bulldogs poured on the offense in game one piling up 15 runs off 16 hits to blow out what was a close game. St. Andrews jumped out to a 2-0 lead before Tennessee Wesleyan scored four runs in the second.

St. Andrews starter Landon Kincaid threw 4.1 innings allowing six runs off seven hits with four walks and three strikeouts.

The Knights got the runs back in the bottom half of the second to tie the game, 4-4. The Bulldogs scored five more runs in the fifth off Kincaid.

Tennessee Wesleyan got out to a 9-4 lead through five innings before the St. Andrews offense scored another two runs to make it a 9-6 heading into the sixth. The Bulldogs piled on six more runs over the next three innings off sophomore reliever Davis O’Brien to put the game away.

O’Brien allowed four runs off eight hits with four walks and four strikeouts in his three innings of work.

Offensively, St. Andrews was led by freshman shortstop Luis Barrios and Ryne Dickens while junior catcher Ivan Vazquez had two RBIs. Dickens and Pierce drove in runs while Maliq Johnson recorded a double.

Game 2: SAU 3, TWU 2 (9 innings)

Tennessee Wesleyan got off to another quick start in game two taking a 2-0 lead early. The Knights responded with two runs of their own in the bottom half of the first inning on a sacrifice fly by Josh Wallace and an RBI single by Seth Spillman RBI that scored J.R. Polak, who had singled and Nolan Pierce, who had walked.

The game turned into a pitcher’s duel after that as St. Andrews’ Trevor Maly and Tennessee Wesleyan’s two pitchers Carson Bach and Daniel Tolano combined to throw seven scoreless innings.

The game was then suspended midway through the ninth inning due to darkness with the score tied 2-2. The Knights came back on Sunday to close the game out as senior center fielder Ryne Dickens started off the inning with a single before a bunt by Polak advanced Dickens to second.

After a force out of Dickens at third, senior DH Emerson Gross walked to load the bases. St. Andrews Josh Wallace ended the nine-inning marathon game with an RBI single scoring pinch runner Maliq Johnson.

On the mound, Maly threw a career high eight innings allowing two runs off six hits with three walks and seven strikeouts. Coming on in relief, Zach Saylor (4-1) threw a scoreless ninth inning to pick up the win.

Game 3: SAU 3, TWU 2

The Knights kept up the momentum going in game three finishing the weekend series with a 3-2 walk-off win Sunday afternoon.

St. Andrews got on the board first with a RBI double from sophomore Chris Stubbs that drove in Josh Wallace, who had reached on double of his own. The Knights added another run in the third inning on a sac fly from senior Nolan Pierce that scored sophomore Cam Harvey.

Tennessee Wesleyan scored a run in the fourth off a St. Andrews error before tying the game in the sixth on an RBI single. The Knights extended the inning for the Bulldogs on a dropped fly ball. The game remained 2-2 until the ninth inning.

Senior pitcher Zach Saylor (4-1) finished off his complete game with a perfect ninth. The Knights began the bottom of the ninth with a walk to J.R. Polak which was followed by consecutive outs. Tennessee Wesleyan intentionally walked Wallace putting runners on first and second with two outs.

St. Andrews head coach Andy Fox pinch-hit Noah Whalen who came through roping a two-strike pitch into the gap in left-center for the game winning hit.

Saylor threw his first complete nine-inning game allowing two unearned runs off six hits with two walks and seven strikeouts.

