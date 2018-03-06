Lady Scots continue explosive scoring

Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange Lady Scots senior Macie Gibson went 3-for-4 in her team’s 19-0 five inning victory over Southern Lee on Monday. Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange Lady Scots senior Macie Gibson went 3-for-4 in her team’s 19-0 five inning victory over Southern Lee on Monday.

LAURINBURG — The Lady Scots softball team has scored 45 runs in their first two games of the season resulting in a 26-2 win over Terry Sanford and a 19-0 victory over Southern Lee.

The Lady Scots hosted Southern Lee on Monday and trounced the Lady Cavaliers in five innings.

BreAnna Steele was in the circle for the Lady Scots and was throwing a perfect game heading into the fifth inning before Southern Lee’s Fahren Cotten connected on an 0-2 change up. Even though her no hitter was spoiled, Steele picked up the victory throwing a complete game allowing zero runs off one hit with 13 strikeouts.

With Steele holding Southern Lee’s offense in check, the Lady Scots went to work in the batter’s box. Senior Macie Gibson started the game off with a single, not to be outdone freshman Madison Williams hit a triple to score Gibson from first base.

Senior Katie Lighthall knocked Williams in on a double to give the Lady Scots an early 2-0 lead. After an infield bout by Steele and back-to-back walks to Mason Roberts and Jenna Byrd a single by junior Katie Smith scored two more runs to make it 4-0. A pass ball allowed Smith to score and put the Lady Scots up 5-0.

The Lady Scots bats went silent in the second inning before racking up nine hits and 11 runs in the third to extend their lead to 16-0.

The Lady Scots rounded out their scoring in the third with three runs of a walk and two singles.

Gibson and Lighthall both went 3-for-4 in the game with three RBIs and a double by Lighthall that hit off the railing of the fence. Smith went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Williams went 2 for 2 with two triples, an RBI and a walk.

Taking the loss for Southern Lee was freshman Mackenzie Deck who threw 2.2 innings allowing 10 runs off seven hits with five errors, four walks and a strikeout. The Lady Cavaliers also put sophomores Katie Star and Isabel Poole combined for nine runs off seven hits with nine errors, two walks and zero strikeouts.

The Lady Scots were scheduled to open Sandhills Athletic Conference play on Tuesday in Hope Mills against Jack Britt. Due to the rain, the game was been moved to Wednesday, March 7 at 7 p.m.

The Lady Scots will then host Jack Britt on Friday at 7 p.m., weather permitting.

Amber Hatten-Staley can be reached at 910-506-3170 or ahatten@laurinburgexchange.com.

Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange Lady Scots senior Macie Gibson went 3-for-4 in her team’s 19-0 five inning victory over Southern Lee on Monday. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_IMG_1798.jpg Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange Lady Scots senior Macie Gibson went 3-for-4 in her team’s 19-0 five inning victory over Southern Lee on Monday.