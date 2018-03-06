Marcano Marcano

LAURINBURG — Daly Marcano is a 5-foot 7-inch senior at Scotland High School. He is one of the starting pitchers and shortstop for the Fighting Scots this season and has been named this week’s baseball Player of the Week.

Each week, the Exchange will feature a player from the Fighting Scots, chosen by the coaches, to be the Player of the Week.

Daly got the nod in the Fighting Scots season opener on Friday against Fuquay-Varina throwing four innings allowing two runs off eight hits with two errors and four strikeouts. Daly picked up the 6-3 loss to the Bengals.

In the batter’s box, Daly has nine plate appearances with four hits, one run and three RBIs.

“Daly started opening night against Fuquay-Varina and did an outstanding job,” said Scots head coach Chad Hill. “On Saturday, he started at short stop and had three hits and three RBIs.”

The 140-pound senior has signed his letter of intent to play collegiate baseball for Southeastern Community College in Whiteville. He is undecided on what he wants to major in, but would like to stay around baseball.

When asked what is favorite memory of playing sports was Daly said countless practices with good teammates.

He is most looking forward to winning a lot of games this season.

Marcano https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_IMG_6493.jpg Marcano