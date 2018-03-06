Lady Scots fall to Jack Britt

Exchange file photo Lady Scots junior Sarah Eury defends against a Jack Britt player during a home match last season. The Lady Scots opened Sandhills Athletic Conference play on Monday in Hope Mills where they fell to the Lady Buccaneers, 7-0. Exchange file photo Lady Scots junior Sarah Eury defends against a Jack Britt player during a home match last season. The Lady Scots opened Sandhills Athletic Conference play on Monday in Hope Mills where they fell to the Lady Buccaneers, 7-0.

LAURINBURG — The Lady Scots soccer team opened their Sandhills Athletic Conference schedule on Monday in Hope Mills.

The Lady Scots took on the Lady Buccaneers and suffered their first loss of the season, 7-0.

Jack Britt jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first half before scoring three insurance goals to seal the 7-0 win after halftime. Despite not being in the same conference last season, the Lady Scots did face Jack Britt early on with a similar outcome.

Last season, the Lady Buccaneers defeated the Lady Scots, 10-0 and finished tied for second in the Mid-South Athletic Conference with a 9-3 record with Overhills. Pine Forest won the conference with a perfect 12-0 record.

Jack Britt (18-6) advanced to the NCHSAA 4A playoffs but lost in the first round 3-1 to Garner Magnet.

The Lady Scots are hoping to be a more formidable opponent this season under first-year head coach Jason Eury.

Eury replaces former coach Abby Marsh, who led the team to a 1-16-12 season and 0-10 in SEC play in 2017.

The Lady Scots are a young team with just two seniors — Willow Holman and newcomer Ashley McGugan and eight returners from last season. The majority of the roster features 11 juniors, three sophomores and six freshman.

Along with Holman the Lady Scots also return Beatrice Eddy, Liza McIntyre, Sarah Eury, Claire Carter, Angel Moore, Emoni McRae and Jamaura Baker.

The Lady Scots are on the road tonight in Pembroke to take on Purnell Swett at 5:15 p.m. The JV team will take the field at 5:15 p.m. with the varsity following 30 minutes after the end of the first game.

The Lady Scots were scheduled to host Union Pines on Tuesday, but that match was cancelled due to rain and has yet to be rescheduled because conference games take priority.

Exchange file photo Lady Scots junior Sarah Eury defends against a Jack Britt player during a home match last season. The Lady Scots opened Sandhills Athletic Conference play on Monday in Hope Mills where they fell to the Lady Buccaneers, 7-0. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_IMG_9528.jpg Exchange file photo Lady Scots junior Sarah Eury defends against a Jack Britt player during a home match last season. The Lady Scots opened Sandhills Athletic Conference play on Monday in Hope Mills where they fell to the Lady Buccaneers, 7-0.

Back in action March 7 at Purnell