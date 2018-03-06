Lady Knights held scoreless in four games

Point shuts out Lady Knights

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University softball team could not get their offense on track in dropping their opening conference doubleheader to Point University (Ga.) at home on Saturday 1-0 and 2-0.

Game 1: Point 1, SAU 0

The first six innings of game one was a pitchers’ duel between Point’s Ryan Simpson and St. Andrew’s junior Nancy Amos (7-2, 1.38 ERA) each threw complete games.

Point managed to break the stalemate with a run in the sixth inning on a RBI single. The Lady Knights only managed one hit off Simpson.

Amos allowed one run off five hits with zero walks and three strikeouts but got saddled with the hard-luck loss.

Sophomore third baseman Brennan Broadaway had the lone hit for the Lady Knights while junior first baseman Lexi Dawson reached base twice via walks.

Game 2: Point 2, SAU 0

Point put Simpson in the circle again in game two as they went for the win. After seeing her for the entirety of game one, the Lady Knights hit a little better in game two but couldn’t string together consecutive hits.

Point scored its two runs in the fourth inning off game two starter, S.K. Brown.

Brown (3-5) threw four innings allowing two runs off three hits with zero walks to pick up the loss. Broadaway came on in relief in the fifth and finished the game allowing one hit, two walks and a strikeout in her three innings of work.

Davis & Elkins sweeps Lady Knights

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University softball team continued to struggle offensively falling in their non-conference double header on Monday against Davis & Elkins College (W.V.).

Davis & Elkins shut out the Lady Knights in both games 4-0 in game one and 2-0 in game two.

Game 1: Davis & Elkins 4, SAU 0

The Lady Knights found themselves in another pitcher’s duel on Monday against Davis & Elkins. The two teams were scoreless through four innings before Davis & Elkins broke through with four runs in the fifth inning of St. Andrews pitcher Nancy Amos (7-3).

Davis & Elkins’ four runs in the fifth would be the only ones scored the rest of the game. St. Andrews’ offense continued to struggle in the batter’s box against Davis & Elkins’ starting pitcher Allie Lapallo. Lapallo pitched all seven innings earning the shut-out victory allowing zero runs off four hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

Amos took the loss for the Lady Knights allowing four runs off 12 hits with a walk and a strikeout over her seven innings to fall to 7-3 on the year with a 1.65 ERA.

Juniors Lexi Dawson and outfielder Reina Mondragon led the Lady Knights offensively recording two hits each. Dawson is now hitting .356 on the season.

Game 2: Davis & Elkins 2, SAU 0

St. Andrews entered their fourth pitcher’s duel in as many days — this stand off only lasted until the third inning as Davis & Elkins put a run on the board.

The Lady Senators scored a run in the third and fourth innings off a home run and a sacrifice fly to lead 2-0 after four. Davis & Elkins held onto their two-run lead for the remainder of the game. The Lady Knights bats were all put silent, managing to get just one runner into scoring position — and only seven base runners total.

Sophomore pitcher Brennan Broadaway (2-2) allowed two total runs before settling down to throw three scoreless innings to finish the game. It was Broadaway’s first complete game of the season. She allowed two runs off six hits with a walk and four strikeouts and lowered her ERA to 3.92.

Lady Knights outfielder Reina Mondragon tallied two hits in game two as she went 4 for 5 on the day. Junior outfielder Rachel Swartwood pinch hit late in the game to up her team-leading average to .368 while Dawson led off the game with a hit, her third of the day.

St. Andrews falls to 12-10 on the season while Davis & Elkins improves to 3-3.

The Lady Knights will continue their homestand as they host conference foe Montreat College (2-10) on Wednesday in a 2 p.m. doubleheader.

