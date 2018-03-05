Scots split weekend

Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange The opening weekend of baseball saw the Fighting Scots go 1-1, falling to Fuquay-Varina 6-3 on Friday before going on the road to defeat Southern Lee, 7-4. Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange The opening weekend of baseball saw the Fighting Scots go 1-1, falling to Fuquay-Varina 6-3 on Friday before going on the road to defeat Southern Lee, 7-4. Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange Fighting Scots first baseman Austin Norton catches a ball just before a Fuquay-Varina runner reached the bag on Friday. Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange Fighting Scots first baseman Austin Norton catches a ball just before a Fuquay-Varina runner reached the bag on Friday.

LAURINBURG — The first four and a half innings of Friday’s game between Scotland and Fuquay-Varina was an old fashioned pitcher’s duel.

Fighting Scots senior Daly Marcano and Bengals senior Austin Johnson saw four or few batters through four complete innings.

In the top of the fifth, Fuquay-Varina broke the stalemate with a single to left by junior Lane Rhodes, a sacrifice bunt by junior TJ Hardy moved Rhodes into scoring position. A second single to left by sophomore Jack Howell put runners on the corners for the Bengals.

A third single to left scored Rhodes from third to give Fuquay-Varina a 1-0 lead, which prompted Scots head coach Chad Hill to pull Marcano and replace him with sophomore Michael Johnson.

Johnson got the third out of the inning on an infield ground-ball but not before the Bengals got another run across the plate on a pass ball.

In his four innings, Marcano allowed two runs off eight hits with two errors and four strikeouts.

The Scots closed the gap to one in the bottom of the fifth as senior Trey Armstrong got hit by a pitch before junior Austin Norton hit a single to right to put runners on the corners. Junior Zac Phillips got an infield hit to score Armstrong from third.

Back-to-back pop outs by freshman Stewart Evans and Nic Callahan gave the Scots two runners on with two outs. A successful bunt by sophomore Matt Sellers loaded the bases but all three runners were left stranded and the Scots rally squelched as catcher Storm Graham hit into a ground out.

Callahan got the nod at the top of the sixth as the Bengals lead off hitter Garrett McCraw hit a double to center before Callahan walked Kyle Mott and Vinny Consolo to load the bases, which prompted a trip to the mound by Hill.

Coming on in relief was sophomore Jackson Purcell a single by Fuquay-Varina’s Rhodes scoring three runs to take a 4-1 lead with one out. A Bengals double scored two additional runs to take a 6-1 lead in the top of the sixth inning. The Scots mounted another comeback with a three-run rally in the bottom of the sixth to cut Fuquay-Varina’s lead to make it a 6-3 game.

In the final inning, the Scots had one runner on after Grant Burleson walked, back to back strikeouts by Sellers and Graham put the Scots in a two-out hole. A walk to Marcano brought the tying run to the plate in senior Donovan O’Donnell. Marcano got thrown out at second base trying to steal to end the game.

The Scots rebounded on Saturday on the road with a 7-4 win over Southern Lee in nine innings. The Cavaliers jumped out to a 3-0 lead after one, but the Scots held strong scoring a run in the third and two in the fourth to force extra innings.

In the top of the ninth, the Scots put four runs on the board to secure the victory allowing Southern Lee to score just one in the final inning.

The Scots move to 1-1 on the season while Fuquay-Varina improves to 1-1 and Southern Lee moves to 1-1.

The Scots open Sandhills Athletic Conference play tonight in Hope Mills against Jack Britt (1-0) in Hope Mills. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. The Scots will then host the Buccaneers on Friday.

Amber Hatten-Staley can be reached at 910-506-3170 or ahatten@laurinburgexchange.com.

Top Southern Lee, fall to Fuquay-Varina

By Amber Hatten-Staley Sports editor