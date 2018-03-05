Vaughan finishes Top 12 at Nationals

SAU Athletics St. Andrews junior heavyweight Aaron Vaughn advanced to the Top 12 at the 61st NAIA National Wrestling Championships this past weekend. Vaughn was eliminated in the third round of consolation matches to finish his year with a 13-4 overall record. SAU Athletics St. Andrews junior heavyweight Aaron Vaughn advanced to the Top 12 at the 61st NAIA National Wrestling Championships this past weekend. Vaughn was eliminated in the third round of consolation matches to finish his year with a 13-4 overall record.

DES MOINES, Iowa — St. Andrews University junior heavyweight Aaron Vaughan advanced to the Top 12 over the weekend at the 61st NAIA National Wrestling Championships at Jacobson Exhibition Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

Vaughn, 10-2 and unseeded, opened the tournament against Oklahoma City’s No. 7 Bryson McGown with a 6-2 decision victory to advance to the round of 16.

In his second match, Vaughn took on Linsdey Wilson’s Brandon Reed, who was ranked No. 10. Vaughn fell to Reed by major decision, 14-1 to drop to the consolation bracket. Reed went on to win fourth place in the heavyweight division.

The Knights junior opened his consolation round with a pin over Dickinson State’s No. 9 Casey Jones in 55 seconds with an impressive cradle. In the second round of consolation matches, Vaughan took on unseeded Elijah Bailey from Marian (Ind.). Vaughn picked up the 6-3 decision win over Bailey to advance to the Top 12.

Vaughan faced off with the University of the Cumberland’s No. 5 seeded wrestler Quandre Chisolm. The St. Andrews junior lost a hard-fought 5-3 decision match to Chisolm knocking Vaughn out of the tournament — he was just one win shy of qualifying to be named an all-American wrestler.

Vaughan trailed 1-0 entering the third period in the match and tried to hit a Granby roll to escape and got caught on his back for two near fall points before escaping to give Chisolm the 3-1 lead. Vaughan gave up a last-second takedown while getting two stall points but fell 5-3.

“Aaron had a huge day beating two seeded wrestlers while his losses were to two all-Americans,” said head coach Joe Baranik. “I’m proud of him and he wrestled well as a junior. He had a nice pin at the Nationals and made St. Andrews proud going 3-2 in his first trip. We’re hoping he can be ranked at the start of next season and looking forward to a great senior year as a football player and wrestler.”

Vaughan finished his junior campaign with a 13-4 overall record and was one of only three AAC wrestlers to advance to the Top of 12 at Nationals.

SAU Athletics St. Andrews junior heavyweight Aaron Vaughn advanced to the Top 12 at the 61st NAIA National Wrestling Championships this past weekend. Vaughn was eliminated in the third round of consolation matches to finish his year with a 13-4 overall record. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_image006.jpg SAU Athletics St. Andrews junior heavyweight Aaron Vaughn advanced to the Top 12 at the 61st NAIA National Wrestling Championships this past weekend. Vaughn was eliminated in the third round of consolation matches to finish his year with a 13-4 overall record.