Lady Scots unload against Terry Sanford

LAURINBURG — Swirling wind and below average temperatures didn’t slow the Lady Scots softball team down on Friday as they cruised to their first win of the season.

The Lady Scots unleashed on Terry Sanford, whose head coach had quit the day before, in non-conference action to pick up a 26-2 victory in five innings.

In the circle for the Lady Scots was sophomore Katie Smith who threw all five innings allowing two runs off two hits with two walks and eight strikeouts.

Terry Sanford scored one of their two runs in the first inning as Alex Fleck hit a single to second that scored pitcher Anna Suggs, who had walked.

The Lady Scots came out swinging in the bottom of the first inning as they batted through the line-up sending 15 batters to the plate.

Senior Macie Gibson walked to start the inning and scored on a single to right by freshman Madison Williams to tie the game 1-1. The hits just kept coming as senior Mason Roberts rocked a double to left, Smith and junior Kassee Lowe both hit singles to put the Lady Scots up 6-1. A suicide squeeze by Gibson to restart the lineup put another run on the board.

By the end of the first inning, the Lady Scots had a 10-1 lead and were quickly back in the batter’s box as Terry Sanford sent three to the plate and she retired all three in order.

The Lady Scots added another three runs in the second inning, all as a result of fielding errors by Terry Sanford. In total, the Lady Bulldogs tallied 12 fielding errors.

After holding the Lady Scots somewhat in check, the Lady Bulldogs capitalized on two fielding errors by the Lady Scots put a second run on the board to make it a 13-2 game.

The Lady Scots continued to find success in the bottom of the third inning scoring 12 runs as Roberts hit a home-run over the center field wall and first baseman Bree Steele rocketed a triple to left.

Due to North Carolina High School Athletic Association rules, the two teams had to play five innings in order for it to be considered a complete game. If one team is leading by 10 or more runs after five innings, the mercy rule is enacted and the game is terminated.

In the final inning, the Lady Scots tallied one more run before the game was brought to a merciful end. Terry Sanford’s Suggs threw four innings allowing 26 runs off 16 hits with five walks, four errors and one strikeout.

With the win, the Lady Scots improve to 1-0 while Terry Sanford falls to 0-2 on the season.

The Lady Scots open Sandhills Athletic Conference play this evening against undefeated Jack Britt (3-0) in Hope Mills at 7 p.m.

Open season with 24-run victory

By Amber Hatten-Staley Sports editor