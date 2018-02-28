Bowling teams strike right balance

Courtesy photo The Lady Scots bowling team, pictured above minus senior Macie Gibson, finished fourth in the SAC-8 conference and third at the state bowling championship last week. Courtesy photo The Lady Scots bowling team, pictured above minus senior Macie Gibson, finished fourth in the SAC-8 conference and third at the state bowling championship last week. Courtesy photo Fighting Scots junior Hunter Edkins represented the Fighting Scots bowling team in the men’s individual state championship last week. Edkins took seventh place after bowling a 618. Courtesy photo Fighting Scots junior Hunter Edkins represented the Fighting Scots bowling team in the men’s individual state championship last week. Edkins took seventh place after bowling a 618.

LAURINBURG — In their first season the Scotland High School bowling teams advanced to the North Carolina High School state bowling championships last week.

The tournament, an independent event that isn’t sanctioned by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, was held Feb. 23 at Lumberton Bowling Center.

The Lady Scots bowling team finished fourth in the Sandhills Athletic Conference, which qualified them to compete at the state championships. On Feb. 23, the Lady Scots bowled as a team and took third place at state.

The Lady Scots earned the No. 3 seed and bowled against the No. 2 seeded Lady Pirates of Lumberton. It was a close match as Lumberton narrowly defeated the Lady Scots, 292-202 to advance to the championship match.

Lumberton took on No. 1 Gray’s Creek in the girl’s team championship and lost 295-241 as Gray’s Creek earned the girl’s team state championship title.

FIGHTING SCOTS

The Fighting Scots bowling team was represented at the boy’s SAC-8 singles championship by junior Hunter Edkins earlier this month. Edkins competed at LaFayette Lanes in Fayetteville against 81 other boys and finished fourth.

The top 10 bowlers advanced to the conference finals, then the top four bowlers compete.

Edkins and the No. 3 seeded bowler had a roll off before the start of the finals because the two were tied. Edkins lost the roll off and became the fourth place bowler.

As an experienced bowler, Edkins downed the conference’s No. 1 bowler to advance to the championship against the No. 2 bowler. Edkins won the men’s singles championship to earn Sandhills Athletic Conference Bowler of the Year.

This conference championship earned him a trip to the men’s individual state championship last week. Edkins earned seventh place throwing a 618. His efforts earned him second-team all-conference honors.

Advances to state in first season