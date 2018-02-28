Scots ready to prove their worth

Courtesy photo The 2018 Fighting Scots baseball team included, in no particular order, Tyler Faulk, Matt Sellers, Daly Marcano, Davon Ratliffe, Grant Burleson, Michael Johnson, Donovan O’Donnell, Bryce Byrd, Tripp Wells, Trey Armstrong, Conner Seales, Grayson Smith, Jackson Purcell, Stewart Evans, Storm Graham, Zac Phillips, Matthew Hyatt and Austin Norton. The Scots are coached by Chad Hill. Courtesy photo The 2018 Fighting Scots baseball team included, in no particular order, Tyler Faulk, Matt Sellers, Daly Marcano, Davon Ratliffe, Grant Burleson, Michael Johnson, Donovan O’Donnell, Bryce Byrd, Tripp Wells, Trey Armstrong, Conner Seales, Grayson Smith, Jackson Purcell, Stewart Evans, Storm Graham, Zac Phillips, Matthew Hyatt and Austin Norton. The Scots are coached by Chad Hill.

LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots are playing with a chip on their shoulder after being slighted in the pre-season polls.

After finishing in a tie for third in the Southeastern Conference last season, the Scots were picked seventh in the pre-season coach’s poll ahead of Seventy-First.

Richmond finished atop the poll followed by Pinecrest and Jack Britt, who are all favored to have a shot at the first Sandhills Athletic Conference title. Lumberton fell to fourth place ahead of reigning regular season champion Purnell Swett.

The Rams were picked fifth while Hoke was selected sixth ahead of Scotland and Seventy-First.

“We feel a little slighted, we know we lost some guys, we’re looking for people to start checking off our list each time we play them,” said Scots head coach Chad Hill. “We’ve got something to prove so hopefully we carry that attitude and never say die.”

In his second season at the helm, Hill led the Scots to a 19-9 season with a 5-5 record in the conference to tie Richmond for third place. The Scots earned the No. 14 seed and were eliminated in the second round of the NCHSAA 4A playoffs to No. 1 J.H. Rose with a 13-3 loss. J.H. Rose advanced to the fourth round before falling to No. 4 Holly Springs, 15-2.

The Scots lost power-hitters Justin Bowers, Donta Green, Justin Ray and McKenzie White to graduation. Despite losing the meat of their batting order, Hill firmly believes this year’s line-up will be a force to be reckoned with.

“It’s crazy and still very early but I think this year’s line-up one through nine might be more solid — not so much power — but putting the ball in play and knowing situations,” he said. “I think by the end of the season this line-up will be pretty good.”

The Scots return starting pitchers seniors Matthew Hyatt and Daly Marcano — both have signed to play college baseball Hyatt with Coker College and Marcano with Southeastern Community College. The Scots pitching staff will also look to junior Austin Norton, four sophomores and a freshman to round out the rotation.

“Matt and Daly are going to be counted on heavily, just like every other conference team will count on their two aces,” Hill said. “We’ve got some young guys that are getting their feet wet and they are learning their roles. Austin Norton, injured his shoulder at the start of the conference season last year so we lost him, but we’re expecting a lot from him as well.”

Hyatt led the Scots with a 0.66 ERA with four wins and three losses tallying 41 strikeouts and 16 walks in 53 innings pitched. Marcano ended his junior campaign with a 2.71 ERA with five wins and three losses with 28 strikeouts and 14 walks in 51.2 innings pitched.

Sophomores Michael Johnson, Jackson Purcell, Nic Callahan and Matt Sellers all saw varsity playing time last season, but will be counted on more heavily this year.

Johnson led the young group with four innings pitched with a 1.5 ERA as he pitched the Scots out a jam during last season’s conference tournament against Purnell Swett.

The Scots open their season on Friday, March 2 hosting Fuquay-Varina in a non-conference game at 6 p.m. and play at least two games each week for the entire month of March.

“We play 15 games in the month of March and we don’t even play on March 1 so we have a lot of games in a short amount of time so our guys have worked really hard this season getting their pitch counts up,” said Hill. “We’re going to throw them in the fire and hopefully it won’t be too hot for them.”

Despite getting no respect from the members of their conference, the Scots plan to make a run in the playoffs; however, actually getting into the 4A playoffs will be more difficult this year. Over the summer, the NCHSAA reduced the number of teams in the 4A playoffs from 64 to 48 teams.

“Based off last year’s top 48 teams 14 wins gets you in the playoffs but you can’t win 14 until you win one,” Hill said. “Our goal is to make a run in the playoffs, but it’s one game at a time. We talk to the guys about being present in the moment. You can’t worry about the seventh inning until you play the first.”

Season opener set for Friday at 6 p.m.

By Amber Hatten-Staley Sports editor