Knights volleyball wins eighth consecutive game

SAU Athletics Jacob DeSouza added a team-high six digs with two aces, an assist, a kill and a solo block as St. Andrews men’s volleyball rolled to their eighth consecutive win. SAU Athletics Jacob DeSouza added a team-high six digs with two aces, an assist, a kill and a solo block as St. Andrews men’s volleyball rolled to their eighth consecutive win.

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University men’s volleyball team won their eighth consecutive game of the season ousting conference foe Bluefield College (Va.) in three sets, 25-14, 25-16, 25-15 on Tuesday.

The Knights methodically dominated the Rams in each set as they jumped out to big leads each time. St. Andrews reached 15 points before Bluefield managed to reach double-digits.

St. Andrews hit .190 in the first set with eight kills while taking advantage of 10 Ram errors to win it 25-14. The Knights hit an impressive .400 in the second set with 12 kills and only two errors while holding Bluefield to just 13 combined kills over the first two sets to win that one 25-16.

Bluefield got out to an early 6-4 led in the third set before the Knights went on an 11-2 run to put the match away. St. Andrews costed from there behind five kills and nine Bluefield attack errors including five service errors to take the final set, 25-15.

For the game, St. Andrews totaled 25 kills with just eight errors to hit .270 as a team while adding 21 digs, eight service aces and 8.5 total team blocks while Bluefield committed 16 service errors and 25 attack errors.

Sophomore setter Jackson Stark, the NAIA’s National Setter of the Week, led St. Andrews with 20 assists, two aces, three digs, and four blocks.

Senior outside hitter Robin Imar tallied seven kills and one error to hit .462 with three digs, an ace, and a block. Sophomore middle Edgar Huerta added six kills and an error to hit .357 with two blocks. Sophomore Nate Blackwell added three blocks and a kill while fellow senior Sean Hale posted three kills with three blocks to hit. 600.

Freshman right side Daryn Friedman added four kills with a team-high six digs and three aces. Sophomore libero Jacob DeSouza added a team-high six digs with two aces, an assist, a kill and a solo block.

St. Andrews improves to 10-4 on the season and 5-0 in the conference with their eighth straight win while Bluefield falls to 5-8 overall and 3-7 in the AAC.

The Knights will now go on the road for the next month traveling to Florida on Friday for two games against sister school Webber International (Fla.) and rival Warner University (Fla.). St. Andrews faces Webber at 7 p.m. on Friday and Warner at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

SAU Athletics Jacob DeSouza added a team-high six digs with two aces, an assist, a kill and a solo block as St. Andrews men’s volleyball rolled to their eighth consecutive win. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_image004.jpg SAU Athletics Jacob DeSouza added a team-high six digs with two aces, an assist, a kill and a solo block as St. Andrews men’s volleyball rolled to their eighth consecutive win.