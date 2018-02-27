Scotland nabs four all-conference honors

LAURINBURG — Scotland High School had four basketball players earn all-Sandhills Athletic Conference honors.

The Fighting Scots had three players named to the all-conference team seniors Niem Ratliffe and Justin McRae and junior Isaiah Bostick while the Lady Scots had one player senior Amaya Pegues.

Fighting Scots finished the season 19-9 overall and 9-5 in SAC-8 play for second place. The Scots earned the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament but lost in championship game to Hoke, 73-65.

For the first time in three seasons the Scots advanced to the NCHSAA 4A playoffs as a No. 12 seed. The Scots defeated No. 21 West Mecklenburg, 68-54 in the first round before upsetting No. 5 McDowell, 77-52 in round two.

The Scots season came to an end in the third round as they took on No. 13 Butler. The Scots fell to the Bulldogs, 65-43to end their 2017-18 season.

For the third season in a row Ratliffe represented the Scots on the all-conference team. The Scots senior paced his team with 17.2 points per game — second in the SAC-8 behind Lumberton’s Jordan McNeill, who averaged 18.6 points per game.

Ratliffe led the Scots in steals with 2.9 per game and shot 84 percent from the free-throw line. He led the Scots and the SAC-8 in three-point shooting making 56 for the season.

After earning Honorable Mention last season, McRae nabbed first-team all-SAC-8 this year. McRae was the second leading scorer for the Scots — seventh in the conference — averaging 10.7 points per game. He was second in the SAC-8 in double-doubles with seven as he averaged 10.7 points per game and 6.8 rebounds. McRae had 24 three-pointers for the season to rank seventh in the conference.

In his first varsity season, Bostick made quite the impression and was the third and final Scot to earn all-conference honors.

Bostick finished ninth in the conference in scoring averaging 10.2 points per game. The Scots junior tallied 31 three-pointers and averaged 1.2 blocks per game.

In the men’s special awards, Hoke head coach Quame Patterson was named Coach of the Year and Hoke senior Dakari Johnson was named SAC-8 Player of the Year.

Lady Scots

The Lady Scots finished the season 4-18 and 2-12 in SAC-8 play for seventh place. The Scots earned the No. 7 seed in the conference tournament but in the first round to Lumberton, 80-31.

With their record, the Lady Scots missed the NCHSAA 4A playoffs for the second consecutive season.

Pegues, a two-time all-conference selection led the Lady Scots in points, averaging 11.7 points per game. The Lady Scots senior also paced the team with 1.6 steals per game and free-throws making 36 for the season.

Earning the title of SAC-8 Player of the Year for the girls was Lumberton’s London Thompson and Pinecrest’s Ronshau Cole won SAC-8 Coach of the Year.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170 or ahatten@laurinburgexchange.com.

Ratliffe McRae Bostick Pegues

Fighting Scots earn three, Lady Scots receive one

By Amber Hatten-Staley Sports editor