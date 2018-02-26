SAU softball sweeps Edward Waters

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University softball team swept their non-conference doubleheader of NAIA foe Edward Waters College (Fla.) over the weekend.

The Lady Knights took game one 6-2 before edging out the Lady Tigers, 6-5 in game two.

Game 1: SAU 6, Edward Waters 2

After a scoreless first inning Edward Waters earned a run in each the second and third inning to take a 2-0 lead. St. Andrews answered by scoring three runs in the bottom half of the third inning and three more throughout the remaining innings, while holding Edward Waters scoreless the rest of the game.

Sophomore pitcher S.K. Brown got the start for the Lady Knights, but was replaced in the third inning by junior Nancy Amos (5-1). Amos held the Lady Tigers to two hits and one run with two walks and two strikeouts. Brown allowed one run off two hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

St. Andrews had 11 stolen bases and took advantage of six Edward Waters’ errors.

Leading the Lady Knights offensively was sophomore Lily Pinto as she went 2 for 3 as St. Andrews outhit Edward Waters, 7-4. Sophomore Brennan Broadaway also recorded two hits, also recording hits for the Lady Knights were junior Amanda Shaffer, junior Rachel Swartwood, and junior Lexi Dawson.

Game 2: SAU 6, Edward Waters 5

Edward Waters started off game two with a four-run lead off Lady Knights starter S.K. Brown.

The score remained 4-0 in favor of the Lady Tigers until the bottom of the third inning when St. Andrews tied the game 4-4. Each team added a run in the fourth inning. The Lady Knights then took the lead to 6-5 in the bottom of the sixth to clinch the game.

Amos came on in relief for the Lady Knights in the middle of the first inning. Amos threw 6 1/3 innings allowing five hits and one run with no walks and three strikeouts. This improves Amos to 6-1 for the season with a 1.49 ERA.

The Lady Knights offense was led by Swartwood and Broadaway as they each tallied two hits apiece while Shaffer earned a hit with two RBIs. Dawson led the way with a double and RBI while Broadaway and junior infielder Nikki Santiago also drove in runs.

The Lady Knights improve to 10-6 on the season while Edward Waters falls to 3-13 on the year.

St. Andrews will be in action this afternoon as they host Shaw University at 2 p.m.

