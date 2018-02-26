Scotland falls in Sweet 16

LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots first appearance in the Sweet 16 left a bitter taste in their mouth.

Just three wins away from a state championship appearance, the Scots season came to an end as they faced off with the under-rated Butler Bulldogs.

No. 12 Scotland hosted No. 13 Butler on Saturday in the third round of the NCHSAA playoffs and fell to the Bulldogs, 65-43.

The first half of the game was far less lopsided than the second, as the Scots trailed by seven at the end of the first quarter, 19-12. The Scots went on an 8-0 to open the second quarter to take a 20-19 lead after a three from senior Brenton Thomas, a basket down low by senior Trey Dixon and a trio of free throws from fellow senior Niem Ratliffe.

With just over three minutes left in the game, the Scots had a 22-21 lead, which was quickly blown open as Butler went on a 9-1 run to end the second quarter and take a seven-point lead into the break, 30-23.

Scots head coach Matt Justin said after the loss he should bled the clock while his team had the lead.

“I thought about holding the ball to take the final shot of the half,” he told WLNC. “I don’t know that it would have mattered because we couldn’t buy a shot from the perimeter in the second half.”

The second half was the worst thing that could have happened to the Scots, as Butler held them to just five baskets over the next two quarters.

Scots leading scorer Ratliffe was contained to the free-throw line, making just one basket in the final quarter, all of his other second-half points came from the line. But it wasn’t just Ratliffe that Butler held in check, the entire Scots offense struggled to make baskets.

By the end of the third quarter Butler had a 10-point lead, 46-36 before blowing the game open over the next eight minutes to secure the 65-43 win.

“We lost our composure their crowd was cheering. Butler lost last year in the (state) semi-finals at the buzzer, I think their crowd is ready and trying to get a state ring,” said Justin.

In 2017, Butler was the No. 1 seed and fell in the state semi-finals to No. 3 Southwest Guilford, 61-58. At the time they lost, the Bulldogs were 30-0. Southwest Guilford went on to win the 4A state championship last year with a 73-49 win over No. 17 Leesville Road.

Niem Ratliffe led the Scots in the loss with 14 points followed by junior Isaiah Bostick, Justin McRae and Brenton Thomas who each tallied eight points.

Even though the loss was disappointing, the Scots 19-9 record is the second highest win total for Scotland men’s basketball in the last 33 years. The winningest season in the last three decades was the 1985 Scots who finished 21-6.

Saturday’s Sweet 16 appearance was a first for the Scots, according to the NCHSAA records that date back to 1982.

The Scots also finished second in the first season of the Sandhills Athletic Conference at 9-5 and were the conference tournament runners-up.

While all of those things are important for the program, for Justin his favorite memory from the 2017-18 season was the way his team came together.

“There wasn’t much attitude and the kids were on the same page,” he said. “We didn’t win the conference, but the coach’s projected us to finish last and we finished second. We beat Pinecrest and Richmond three times. The kids had a really successful year. The thing that will stick with me the most is how together they were. They liked playing with each other.”

The Fighting Scots weren’t the only SAC-8 team to take a loss on Saturday in the third round No. 5 Hoke County lost to No. 4 South Central, 74-55.

4A Men’s third round pairings

East

No. 1 Garner Magnet (25-1) vs. No. 4 South Central (26-0)

No. 3 Heritage (22-4) vs. No. 2 Broughton (26-2)

West

No. 9 Rocky River (22-6) vs. No. 13 David W. Butler (25-5)

No. 3 Olympic (22-4) vs. No. 2 Independence (28-1)

4A Women’s third round pairings

East

No. 1 Southeast Raleigh (28-0) vs. No. 4 Green Hope (24-4)

No. 3 E.A. Laney (27-2) vs. No. 2 Heritage (26-2)

West

No. 1 Northwest Guilford (26-2) vs. No. 4 Ardrey Kell (25-3)

No. 3 West Forsyth (24-3) vs. No. 2 Mallard Creek (27-2)

Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange Fighting Scots senior Justin McRae looks on as his team was elimintaed from the 4A playoffs on Saturday with a 65-43 loss to Butler in the third round. The Scots finish the season 19-9 overall. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_1760.jpg Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange Fighting Scots senior Justin McRae looks on as his team was elimintaed from the 4A playoffs on Saturday with a 65-43 loss to Butler in the third round. The Scots finish the season 19-9 overall. Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange Fighting Scots sophomore Bruce Wall plays tough defense agianst Butler’s Raquan Brown during Saturday’s third round 4A playoff game. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_1693.jpg Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange Fighting Scots sophomore Bruce Wall plays tough defense agianst Butler’s Raquan Brown during Saturday’s third round 4A playoff game. Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange Fighting Scots senior Brenton Thomas defends against Butler’s Jordan McPhatter during Saturday’s third round 4A playoff game. The Scots season came to an end as they were knocked out of the tournament by the Bulldogs, 65-43. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_1707.jpg Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange Fighting Scots senior Brenton Thomas defends against Butler’s Jordan McPhatter during Saturday’s third round 4A playoff game. The Scots season came to an end as they were knocked out of the tournament by the Bulldogs, 65-43.

