Beach signs with Louisburg College

LAURINBURG — The plan for Scotland senior Garrett Beach was never to be a college football player, it was to be a college basketball player — until his sophomore year of high school.

That’s when Garrett turned his attention to the gridiron and two years later his hard work resulted in a football scholarship to Louisburg College.

The Scots senior offensive linemen signed his letter of intent on Friday, making him the 10th Scotland football player to earn a scholarship to college from the class of 2018.

Louisburg College, is a private two-year Methodist college, that participates in the National Junior College Athletic Association and is an independent school so they don’t play in any particular conference. The campus is two hours and 45 minutes from Laurinburg.

The Hurricanes were 7-0 overall last season under current head coach by Trevor Highfield.

The coaching staff and campus were what sold Garrett when he visited.

“I thought I was going to be a Division I player, but I was slacking off in school a little bit so I have to go to junior college,” he said. “I thought Louisburg was a great fit for me. I really loved the campus and the coaching staff was what really hooked.”

Garrett plans to major in criminal justice and hopes to pursue a career as a state trooper.

Behind Garrett and the rest of the Scots offensive line, the Scots offense racked up 5,532 rushing yards, 990 passing yards and 93 touchdowns. During the playoffs, Scots head coach Richard Bailey moved Garrett to the other side of the ball to play defensive linemen, a position Bailey believes Garrett will move to in college. Garrett tallied nine tackles, for for a loss, during the three games he played defense.

“I really think defense is where he’ll play at the collegiate level and really has a chance to go from junior college at Louisburg to go on play at N.C. State or East Carolina,” said Bailey. “Athletically he has that kind of capability, he’s just got to put it all together and work hard. He had a great senior year, our most consistent all year, I really think he’s going to end up playing defense. He’s probably more suited for that, we put him on offense so myself and coach Barbour could look out for him.”

Bailey said off the field that Garrett had grown tremendously as a young man over the past two years and despite dealing with great adversity managed to overcome and receive a scholarship.

“He’s had a few obstacles along the way that he’s had to deal with, especially his junior and senior year. There have been times lesser human beings would have given up on it and he hasn’t,” Bailey said. “He’s worked hard in school to get where he has an opportunity.”

