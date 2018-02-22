Cypress Creek reopens following renovations

LAURINBURG — After six weeks of improvements and updates Cypress Creek Golf Course is once again welcoming golfers.

The course was purchased by Mark Brown, a former sod farmer based in Atlanta, Ga., in mid-December of last year and closed at the end of the month to undergo six weeks of sprucing up.

Brown said certain parts of the course were in disrepair and needed to be immediately addressed including the tees and greens.

“There were three greens that are in need of work and will be patched once the weather improves,” he said. “The issues with the green on No. 18 was the overgrown trees and bamboo. The trees and bamboo were cut back to help get the green sunshine and air flow.”

This is the first golf course Brown has purchased, but has been in the land business for many years. Brown previously owned a sod business and now owns an intellectual property company that licenses different varities of turf. He heard about Cypress Creek from an investor in Pinehurst.

“I plan to be very involved in getting the course back up to an acceptable standard,” he said. “I’ve been traveling to Laurinburg on a regular basis and when I’m not there my investor, who lives in Southern Pines, is there and we are both very involved and will continue to be.”

Brown said so far minor changes have been made, but golfers can expect to see significant improvements once the weather warms up for good.

“The greens have been painted, which is common practice in the winter, and will be patched so they can return to an acceptable standard,” he said. “Weed control throughout the course and cutting the fairways and rough to different lengths.”

These basic greens keeping practices have not been followed for several years according to Brown which meant the grass in the fairway, green and rough were all the same length, no pre-emergent herbicides were sprayed — which helps with weed control on turfgrasses and the condition of the tees and greens were sub-par.

Brown also said additional staff have been hired for the clubhouse, cart staff have been added and marshals will help manage the flow of play on the course on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

“In the past the standards of a golf course have been ignored, for the most part,” said Brown. “I’m sure we’ve lost customers over unacceptable behavior like larger groups being allowed to play. Things like this are not normal and will not happen anymore and the marshals will ensure that standard rules and golf etiquette are followed.”

The pricing at Cypress Creek will remain the same according to Brown, the only difference will be the price for going to the driving range will be reduced.

Golfers interested in walking nine holes the cost is $20 Monday through Friday — $10 for the round and $10 for green fee. Golfers walking 18 holes can do so for $28. Those interested in having a golf cart for nine holes will pay $30 and a round of 18 will run golfers $42. Senior, law enforcement and military discounts are offered, along with memberships.

Prices increase slightly over the weekend and designated holidays — $28 for nine holes walking, $40 for 18 holes walking. Golfers wanting carts will be charged $36 for nine holes and $50 for 18.

Brown said Cypress Creek isn’t trying to compete with the premiere courses in Pinehurst he wants to give people an affordable alternative.

“We want to offer Scotland County residents and those heading to the beach a less expensive, but still quality, golfing experience,” he said.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170 or ahatten@laurinburgexchange.com.

Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange Cypress Creek Golf Links is under new management and after being closed for six weeks for improvements has reopened. The course is located at 19400 Andrew Jackson Highway in Laurinburg. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_1657.jpg Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange Cypress Creek Golf Links is under new management and after being closed for six weeks for improvements has reopened. The course is located at 19400 Andrew Jackson Highway in Laurinburg.

New owner says more upgrades to come