Men’s volleyball defeats Coker for first Division II win

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University men’s volleyball team upset non-conference Div. II foe Coker College (S.C.) in four sets, 27-25, 17-25, 25-20, 25-20, on Tuesday.

The victory was the first time in program history the Knights men’s volleyball program has ever defeated a Division II team.

The teams played a very close first set with the Knights surprising the Cobras 27-25 after rallying from a 23-22 deficit on 12 kills while Coker had 11.

Coker controlled the majority of the second set getting out to a 21-14 lead to take the set by eight at 25-17 on nine kills hitting .316 while St. Andrews had nine kills but made 11 errors.

A close third set then saw the Knights pull away late to take it 25-20 as they hit .345 on 16 kills holding Coker to just seven. The Knights then got out to a strong 10-4 lead in game four before holding off a Coker rally to take the fourth set 25-20 to clinch the match. Sophomore libero Jacob DeSouza served out the match by winning the final four points off his serve including a match-clinching ace.

Sophomore right side hitter Edgar Huerta led the Knights with 15 kills as he played a stellar game making just three errors to hit .364 with four digs and three blocks.

Freshman outside hitter Diego Hernandez paced the Knights with 10 kills along with five digs, three aces, and two blocks. Senior outside hitter Robin Imar recorded 12 kills while hitting .333 to go along with eight digs, three aces, and a block.

Sophomore setter Jackson Stark tallied 40 assists, five digs, a block, an ace and a kill. DeSouza added six digs, an assist and an ace for the game.

Sophomore middle blocker Nate Blackwell registered nine kills with one error to hit .471 along with seven blocks and three digs. Fellow middle blocker freshman Jorge Gonzalez added four kills, two digs, and a block.

St. Andrews improves to 5-4 overall with the loss while Coker falls to 5-5.

The Knights are on the road to face Div. II foes Queens University of Charlotte and Alderson-Broaddus University (WV) on Friday at 12 p.m. in Charlotte. The Knights return home on Saturday, Feb. 24 to host conference foes Brewton-Parker College (Ga.) and Milligan College (Tenn.) at 1 p.m.

