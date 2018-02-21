Scotland gears up for second round of playoffs

LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots are on their way to the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 4A playoffs after a dominant win over West Mecklenburg.

A first half for the ages the Scots hit six three pointers — senior Niem Ratliffe hit two while fellow seniors Janoah McRae, Justin McRae and junior Isaiah Bostick each hit one.

The Fighting Scots had a 17-10 lead at the end of first quarter, but extended it to 32-15 at the half. The Scots capitalized on four West Meck turnovers to go on a 7-0 run near the end of the half before West Meck senior Elijiah Lockhart had a basket down low to end the quarter.

“We played really well in the first half, took care of the ball, hit the open man and guys hit some shots from the outside,” head coach Matt Justin told WLNC. “On defense we were pretty solid, getting in the gaps and making sure they weren’t beating us off the dribble.”

The Scots extended their lead to 20 by the end of the third quarter, 53-33, but as they’ve done many times this season the Scots left the door open and the Hawks mounted a fourth quarter comeback going on a 12-0 run to start the final period to get within nine, 56-47.

Baskets down low by Janoah McRae ended the game and sealed the Scots 68-54 win. Ratliffe paced the Scots with 24 points followed by nine from Thomas, eight from Janoah McRae and seven from Justin McRae.

The Scots now face an unfamiliar opponent in No. 5 McDowell (21-6). The Titans had a first round bye after posting a 21-6 overall record. McDowell finished 11-3 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference and third in the conference behind Hickory and Freedom.

Senior Kevin Silver leads the Titans in scoring averaging 17.6 points per game. Fellow seniors Skyler McKinney, Antoine Lindsey and Travis Corpening all average 14 points per game.

The Sandhills Athletic Conference went two for three in the first round as Scotland and Pinecrest both picked up victories. The No. 12 Scots defeated No. 21 West Mecklenburg, 68-54 while No. 14 Pinecrest downed No. 19 Davie in Southern Pines, 65-55.

No. 5 Hoke had a first-round bye, making the Bucks first game Thursday in Raeford against No. 12 Apex at 7 p.m.

The only loss by a SAC-8 team in the first round of the men’s 4A playoffs came from No. 19 Lumberton. The Pirates were blown out by No. 14 Millbrook, 81-56.

Scotland will head to Marion to take on No. 5 McDowell while the Pinecrest will travel to Charlotte to take on No. 3 Olympic on Thursday. Tickets for second-round games are $6 and tip offs are set for 7:30 p.m.

4A Men’s Second Round Pairings

West

No. 1 North Mecklenburg (26-1) vs. No. 17 Myers Park (17-10)

No. 8 Hopewell (19-8) vs. No. 9 Rocky River (20-6)

No. 5 McDowell (21-6) vs. No. 12 Scotland (18-8)

No. 13 David W. Butler (23-5) vs. No. 4 East Forsyth (20-6)

No. 3 Olympic (20-4) vs. No. 14 Pinecrest (20-7)

No. 6 Northwest Guilford (13-12) vs. No. 11 Page (18-9)

No. 7 Ardrey Kell (22-5) vs. No. 23 Grimsley (13-14)

No. 15 West Charlotte (17-10) vs. No. 2 Independence (26-1)

East

No. 1 Garner Magnet (24-1) vs. No. 16 Rolesville (16-10)

No. 8 Hoggard (15-11) vs. No. 9 Leesville Road (20-6)

No. 5 Hoke County (25-1) vs. No. 12 Apex (12-14)

No. 20 Holly Springs (13-14) vs. No. 4 South Central (24-0)

No. 3 Heritage (21-4) vs. No. 14 Millbrook (16-12)

No. 6 Green Hope (21-5) vs. No. 11 Panther Creek (15-12)

No. 7 Overhills (20-6) vs. No. 10 Knightdale (18-7)

No. 18 Jordan (15-11) vs. No. 2 Broughton (24-2)

