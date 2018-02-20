Scots advance to second round

LAURINBURG — A 17-win season has propelled the Fighting Scots back into the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 4A playoffs after a two-year drought.

The Scots earned the No. 12 seed in the West and hosted No. 21 West Mecklenburg (12-14) in the first round on Tuesday.

In the last 10 years the Fighting Scots basketball team has made five playoff appearances but has just one playoff victory — a 53-48 win over Seventy-First in 2010 in the first round of the 4A East playoffs. The Scots advanced to the second round where they lost to Garner, 75-51 ending their season.

The Scots four other appearances in the 4A playoffs were one and done. A 56-41 loss to Apex in 2008; an 81-67 loss to Pine Forest the following year in 2009 before the 2010 win over Seventy-First.

In 2011, the Scots lost in the first round to Broughton, 72-48 before missing the playoffs the next three seasons. The Scots returned to the playoffs in 2015 with a 69-56 loss to Hough before a two-year playoff drought ensued.

The Scots 17 wins and a second-place finish in the Sandhills Athletic Conference earned them an 11th trip to the playoffs was a fruitful venture as they defeated the Hawks, 68-54.

A dominant first half saw the Scots hit six three pointers — senior Niem Ratliffe hit two while fellow seniors Janoah McRae, Justin McRae and junior Isaiah Bostick each hit one.

Bostick opened the long-range shooting to give the Scots a 5-0 lead before baskets by Ratliffe and Bruce Wall and a three by McRae put the Scots up 12-7.

The Fighting Scots had a 17-10 lead at the end of first quarter, but extended it to 32-15 at the half. The Scots capitalized on four West Meck turnovers to go on a 7-0 run near the end of the half before West Meck senior Elijiah Lockhart had a basket down low to end the quarter.

The Scots kept their foot on the gas in the second half, extending their lead to 20 by the end of the third quarter, 53-33. The number of threes decreased to two — one from Ratliffe and one from Bostick — but the down-low baskets picked up from Wall, Garrett McRae and Brenton Thomas.

West Meck mounted a comeback in the fourth quarter with a 12-0 run to start the final period to get within nine, 56-47. The Scots didn’t panic as they passed the ball around to bleed the clock and set up better shots. Thomas hit a three, followed by a basket by Ratliffe put the Scots back out in front 63-50.

Baskets down low by Janoah McRae ended the game and sealed the Scots 68-54 win and advancement to the second round of the 4A playoffs.

No. 12 Scotland will travel to Marion on Thursday to play No. 5 McDowell (21-6) at 7 p.m.

