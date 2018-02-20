Knights baseball goes 1-3 in home tri-series

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University baseball team went 1-3 over the weekend in their home tri-series against University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) and Pfeiffer University.

Pfeiffer swept both games from the Knights winning game one, 12-8 and game two, 8-3. St. Andrews University of the Cumberlands split their games, as the Patriots took game one, 2-0 in five innings before the Knights walked off with a 2-1 win in game two.

Game 1: Pfeiffer 12, SAU 8

St. Andrews took an early 3-0 lead after two innings before Pfeiffer rallied with four runs over the next two innings off sophomore starter Davis O’Brien (1-1). Pfeiffer put the game out of reach scoring seven runs off sophomore reliever Cole Tysinger in the sixth inning to go up 12-3.

O’Brien tossed four innings allowing four runs off 10 hits with a walk and two strikeouts to earn the loss. Relievers Matt Strickland, Michael Wright, and Jordan DeBerry combined to toss two quality frames.

St. Andrews managed six hits by six different players — senior Ryne Dickens, senior Nolan Pierce, junior Josh Wallace, sophomore Chris Stubbs, Luis Barrios, and Cam Harvey. Barrios and Dickens drove in two runs apiece with J.R. Polak, Pierce, Stubbs, and Harvey driving in one.

Game 2: Cumberlands 2, SAU 0 (5 innings)

The Patriots squeaked out a win in a shortened five-inning game two with the Knights on Friday due to darkness. Cumberlands’ starter Zach Hurley shut down the Knights allowing zero runs off two hits with one walk and six strikeouts over five innings.

Knights starter Landon Kincaid (0-1) threw five innings allowing two runs off nine hits with four strikeouts to get the hard luck loss.

Junior Noah Whalen and freshman Luis Barrios led the Knights with hits as Whalen tallied a double and a stolen base.

Game 3: SAU 2, Cumberlands 1

St. Andrews walked off with a thrilling 2-1 win on Saturday in its second game against University of Cumberlands. Patriots scored a single run off senior starter Trevor Maly in the seventh before the Knights rallied with two runs in the bottom half scoring the winning run off a wild pitch to take it 2-1.

Maly (1-1) threw seven innings allowing one run on four hits with four walks and two strikeouts to pick up the win.

Leading the Knights offense with hits was outfielders Whalen and Dickens while Nolan Pierce, Emerson Gross, and sophomore Cam Harvey each recorded singles. Gross drove in the first run for the Knights in the seventh with his hit.

Game 4: Pfeiffer 8, SAU 3

Senior pitcher Zach Saylor (1-1) started the second game on Saturday against Pfeiffer and lasted six innings allowing nine hits — five earned runs — and two strikeouts.

Nolan Pierce and Michael Wright pitched in relief of Saylor allowing three hits and three runs with two strikeouts.

Pfeiffer got out to a 4-0 lead after four innings before St. Andrews rallied for three runs in the fifth. Pfeiffer then added four more insurance runs to close the game 8-3 and outhit the Knights 12-7.

Ryne Dickens led the Knights offense with two doubles with an RBI — he currently leads the team with a .442 average, 19 hits and 12 RBIs. Pierce drove in two runs with a single in the fifth while Noah Whalen was 2 for 3 with a walk.

St. Andrews moves to 7-5 overall while University of Cumberlands is 4-3 and Pfeiffer is 3-3.

The Knights will hit the road against non-conference foe in NC Wesleyan this afternoon at 2 p.m.

