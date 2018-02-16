Fighting Scots return to SAC-8 championship game

RAEFORD — The Fighting Scots found themselves playing for a conference championship for the first time in three seasons.

After a three-season slump, the Scots returned to the Sandhills Athletic Conference championship on Friday. The Scots fell to the regular season champion Hoke County Bucks, 73-65 as they claimed the conference tournament title as well.

In order to have a shot at the crown, the Scots first had to get back Pinecrest in the semi-finals on Thursday.

The Scots trailed Pinecrest in the first quarter 12-10 after turnovers stalled their offense. The turnovers continued in the second quarter, but the Scots behind back-to-back threes from senior Niem Ratliffe took an 18-13 lead into halftime.

The Scots three-point shooting helped them jump out to an 11-point lead by the end of the third quarter, 34-23. Senior Brenton Thomas hit two from beyond the arc and Ratliffe hit one.

Junior Isaiah Bostick opened the fourth quarter with back-to-back threes to put the Scots up 40-23 before Pinecrest went on an 8-0 run to make it a six points game, 40-34 with just over two minutes to play.

Running out of time, Pinecrest was forced to foul, sending the Scots to the free-throw line, where they went 10-for-10 in the fourth quarter and 12-for-13 for the game. The shots from the line sealed the Scots 50-42 victory and set up a third meeting between the Scots and Hoke.

Hoke didn’t give up the crown easily, the Scots shed blood, sweat and tears to pry the crown away from the Bucks. In their first two meetings, the Scots gave Hoke a run for their money but each time they came up just a few points shy of a victory.

Back in December, the Scots dropped a seven-point game to the Bucks in Laurinburg, 69-62. Last month, the Scots mounted a fourth-quarter comeback in Raeford but the Bucks held on for the four-point win, 68-64.

The Scots made came out flat in the first quarter, like they have in previous games, and by the end of the first eight minutes trailed Hoke 17-9. Senior Niem Ratliffe hit a three ball and the Scots other six points came from fellow senior Justin McRae.

Hoke started the second quarter on a 6-0 run before Scots head coach Matt Justin called a timeout to try and rally his troops. The break in play did the trick as the Scots answered with baskets from sophomores Kris McLean and Bruce Wall to make it a 10-point game, 23-13.

The Scots kept the ball on the perimeter as they were out sized down low by Hoke’s Silas and Jalen Love and were able to mount a short-lived comeback. Baskets by senior Brenton Thomas, Wall and a trip to the line by Ratliffe brought the Scots to within six, 25-19 before Hoke went on a 12-0 run to close out the first half.

The Bucks double-digit run gave them a 37-19 lead at the half.

The threes started to fly in the third quarter for the Scots, which provided the jump start they needed to get back into the game. Ratliffe kicked off the quarter with a four-point play hitting an off balance three and drawing the foul to make it a 37-23 game.

The Scots continued to close the gap and consecutive threes from Ratliffe and McRae brought the Scots within two, 44-42 with 3:41 left in the third quarter and forced Hoke to call a timeout.

Baskets by Wall and another three from Ratliffe gave the Scots their first lead of the game, 49-48 with under a minute left in the third quarter. Hoke responded and a trip to the line by Ray gave the Bucks a one-point lead, 52-51, at the end of the quarter.

The back and forth of the game brought fans on both sides to their feet as the teams went to their benches. Hoke extended its lead to three with a basket by Love. The two teams exchanged trips to the free throw line as junior Isaiah Bostick and Love both made their free-throws.

Ratliffe tied the game at 56 as he drew the foul on a three-point jumper. After making all three free throws the Scots offense went stale and Hoke capitalized and extended their lead to five, 65-60 before a three by McRae made it a two-point game.

With 1:54 left in the game, time was not on the Scots side and they were forced to foul the Bucks. In the final two minutes Hoke went 8-of-10 from the line to secure the 73-65 win over the Scots.

The Scots were led by Ratliffe’s 24 points followed by McRae’s 16 and Wall’s 12.

It’s the first trip conference championship for Scots head coach Matt Justin. Since taking the helm, Justin has led the Scots to three winning seasons but his team has struggled down the stretch resulting in losses in the first and second round of the conference tournament.

The Scots last conference championship came under former head coach Michael Malpass who led the Scots to their first Southeastern Conference title in 14 seasons in 2015.

In the last three seasons, the Scots have also missed making the 4A playoffs — a streak that had also come to an end. Not only are the Scots are slated to make the 4A playoffs but they will likely a first-round game on Tuesday.

