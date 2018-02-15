St. Andrews basketball teams fall to Allen

Huff’s big game not enough

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University men’s basketball team fell 96-81 on Senior Night to conference foe Allen University (S.C.) on Wednesday.

An exciting first half saw Allen lead by three 39-36 at the break shooting 38 percent while the Knights shot 31 percent. The Knights went on a 20-13 run to close the half including a block by freshman Calvin Ahoume and massive dunk from Jeremias Easterling.

Allen put the game away in the second half by making 11 threes overall in the half and shooting 58 percent from behind the arc. St. Andrews made just two second-half three-pointers and five overall. Allen made eight more baskets than the Knights to win the half 57-45.

Freshman forward Darius Huff led the Knights with a huge double-double — 13 points and a season high 21 rebounds, his second double-double of the season. Huff’s 21 rebounds were the most by any St. Andrews player this season and the most rebounds in a game since Jeff Gulley had 21 rebounds back in 2016. The 21 rebounds by Gulley and Huff are the most rebounds in a game for St. Andrews since joining the NAIA in 2012.

Junior guard Carlos Heath was in double-figures with 16 points to go along with six rebounds and two steals.

Junior guard Andrew Rodriguez was the third Knight double-figures with 14 points and six rebounds with two assists, a steal and a block. Junior guard Christian Lathan was the final Knight in double figures with 12 points and an assist.

Senior guard Ben Twigger added nine points and a team and career-high of three blocks with a steal and a rebound. Fellow senior, guard Jourdan Sanders led the team with four assists along with four points, four rebounds and a block.

Junior forward Jeremias Easterling added six points and five rebounds and a monstrous dunk in the first half.

The Knights fall to 4-18 on the season and 4-15 in the conference while No. 25 Allen improves to 9-18 overall and 7-12 in conference.

St. Andrews will hit the road for their final conference game on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Milligan College (Tenn.).

Lady Knights rally falls short

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University women’s basketball team could not complete their Senior Night comeback falling by 12 points, 71-59, to AAC foe Allen University (S.C.).

Allen went on a 17-0 run to start the game, and led 23-3 at one point before the Lady Knights managed to muster six more points to trail 25-9 at the end of the first quarter.

The Lady Knights rebounded and managed to outscore Allen 17-16 in the second quarter to enter the locker room down, 41-26 at the half.

St. Andrews found its offense in the second half scoring 24 points in the third quarter and holding Allen to 13 points to trim the deficit to four, 54-50 heading into the fourth. The Lady Knights weren’t able to sustain their offensive rhythm in the final period as Allen started the quarter on an 11-2 run to outscore the Lady Knights 17-9 to go on for the 12-point win.

The Lady Knights shot 31 percent for the game and 69 percent from the free-throw line while making just one three and pulling down 49 rebounds. St. Andrews committed 27 turnovers as they struggled against Allen’s press defense. The Lady Knights forced 20 turnovers which led to numerous second-half transition points.

St. Andrews had three women in double-figures led by senior forward Ellen Dukes 11 point, 14 rebound double-double — her third double-double of the season.

Freshman forward Morgan Perkins led the Lady Knights with 20 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Wednesday’s game was Perkins ninth straight double figure game and her sixth 20-point game.

Sophomore guard Samantha Ring added 14 points with two assists, two steals, and a block. Sophomore point guard Courtney Rowe led the team with six assists to go along with four points, eight rebounds, two steals, and a block.

Freshman guard Nijha Shannon added four points with two rebounds and two assists while junior guard Kayla Clifton pitched in six points with eight rebounds and four assists.

St. Andrews falls to 10-17 overall and 7-16 in the AAC while Allen improves to 18-11 and 13-10 in the AAC.

The Lady Knights are in action on Saturday at 2 p.m. on the road against Milligan College (Tenn.) in their season finale.

