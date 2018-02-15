Scotland Christian JV teams compete in CCAA tourney

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Christian Academy’s JV basketball teams competed in the Carolinas Christian Athletic Association JV Tournament last weekend, which was held at Grace Christian School in Loris, S.C.

Entering the tournament, the Lady Saints earned a first-round bye after finishing second in the conference with a 6-2 record behind undefeated Temple Christian, 9-0.

The Lady Saints lost in the semi-finals of the CCAA JV tournament by two-points, 27-25, to Liberty Christian Academy out of Fayetteville. Freshman Kinsley Sheppard paced the Scotland Christian JV girls team with eight points followed by eighth grader Kadence Sheppard with seven and sophomore Reagan Cheek with six.

Despite the loss, the Lady Saints played a consolation game on Saturday, but fell by one to Antioch Christian Academy, 37-36. In their second tournament game, Kadence Sheppard was the Lady Saints leading scorer with 17 points.

For her efforts, Sheppard, who wears No. 55 for the Lady Saints and teammates sophomore Lindsay Newton, No. 00 and fellow eighth grader Alexis Blackwell were all named to the CCAA All-Conference team.

JV BOYS

The Scotland Christian JV boys team also earned a first-round bye after finishing in first place at the end of the regular season with a 9-2 record.

In the semi-final round of the tournament, the Saints faced off with Grace Christian School. The Saints breezed pasted the Wildcats, 46-12. In their game against Grace Christian, the Saints were led by freshman Brodie Clark with 17 points and fellow freshman Micah Dean with 11.

In the championship game on Saturday, the Saints took on Liberty Christian Academy out of Fayetteville — the only team to beat the JV Saints this season. In their two previous meetings, the Knights had bested the Saints, 43-36 and 39-33.

Saturday’s championship game was even closer as Liberty jumped out to a six-point lead after the first quarter, 16-10. The Saints offense and defense responded in the second quarter holding the Knights to just seven points, while posting 17 of their own to take a 27-23 lead into halftime.

Scotland Christian struggled offensively in the second half only scoring four in the third and nine in the fourth to fall to the Knights, 41-40 to finish runner up in the CCAA JV tournament.

The Saints were again paced by freshman Brodie Clark with 21 points followed by eighth grader Braden Cline with eight points.

Three JV Saints were named to the CCAA All-Conference Team Clark, Dean and eighth grader Lacota Locklear.

Amber Hatten-Staley can be reached at 910-506-3170 or ahatten@laurinburgexchange.com.

