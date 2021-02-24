SOUTHERN PINES — The Scotland High volleyball team had a hot start at Pinecrest on Thursday — and then the Lady Scots’ wheels came off. In a battle of Sandhills Athletic Conference leaders, Pinecrest (20-1, […]
LAURINBURG — Quarterbacks haven’t been able to get comfortable against Scotland’s defense through the first four games of the season. The Fighting Scots know they need to keep the pressure coming when they line up […]
LAURINBURG — Scotland High boys soccer players Adolfo Duran and Quron McDonald were named to the All-Sandhills Athletic Conference team. Duran was one of Scotland’s most productive forwards this season. The senior registered seven goals […]