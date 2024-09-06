It’s been three years since the Harris-Biden Administration’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan resulted in the horrific Abbey Gate terrorist bombing – the deadliest attack on Americans since 2011. But we will never forget.

On Aug. 26, 2021, a suicide bomber detonated explosives at the Abbey Gate to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, killing 13 of our brave U.S. service members and wounding many others. These service members were attempting to protect Americans and our Afghan allies fleeing the Taliban, paying the ultimate price in order to defend the innocent.

One of those brave men included U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss — a hero from right here at Fort Bragg. Ryan will never see another birthday or spend another Christmas with his family. I continue to pray for his family and all the families of the servicemembers lost that day, and that no other family feels that pain again.

On top of this tragedy, billions of dollars in U.S. military arms, supplies, and vehicles were left behind — an insult to the service of the fallen and the Gold Star families whose lives have been changed forever. The Taliban paraded our equipment around just a few weeks ago to celebrate the anniversary of their victory over America. It is a disgrace.

The Abbey Gate attack is a national security and moral failure. What’s more, it was the deadliest attack on Americans in Afghanistan since 2011 and could have been prevented if not for the Harris-Biden Administration’s weak leadership. Witness testimony before a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing confirmed the troops stationed at Abbey Gate were aware of the threat and had identified the suspected bomber hours before the blast, but were stopped from taking action.

This is unacceptable. As Fort Bragg/Fort Liberty’s Congressman, I will continue to demand answers and transparency from the Harris-Biden Administration on this failure. The American people, especially the Gold Star families left behind, deserve nothing less.

We will forever honor those 13 brave servicemembers and their Gold Star families. Rest assured, I won’t stop fighting to deliver accountability on their behalf to ensure what happened in Afghanistan never happens again.

