After gunshots at two electrical substations cut power to thousands of central North Carolina homes for several days in early December, leaving tens of thousands without power amid freezing temperatures, our members and the community want to know what steps Lumbee River EMC is taking to secure and protect our 31 substations from acts of terrorism.

Securing and protecting the grid is a top priority for Lumbee River EMC. LREMC incorporates multiple layers of security across our systems to protect critical infrastructure. Fences enclose our substations to limit access to qualified personnel only. We use video surveillance systems to monitor our substations 24/7. We are installing more cameras and upgrading the technology at each site.

Staying ahead of rising challenges is a collaborative effort. LREMC works alongside industry partners, peer organizations, government agencies, and local officials to share information and strengthen our systems. Amid the surge in attacks on U.S. substations, we pressed Lawmakers to strengthen legislation to secure the state’s critical infrastructure. Our efforts have resulted in harsher penalties, longer prison sentences, and higher fines. If an attack occurs, we will prosecute criminals to the full extent of the law.

Our co-op has contingency plans so no one gets left in the dark. LREMC and cooperatives across the state are applying innovative technologies to improve grid resilience and reliability for members. These innovative energy solutions include thirteen solar and storage sites, ten utility-scale battery energy storage projects, and five microgrids designed to enhance grid resilience and reliability in rural North Carolina communities. We can shift load from substations if another substation were to go down. We also have a portable substation at our disposal.

Our leadership team has an emergency response plan for various situations, including terrorism. We continuously monitor, evaluate, and prepare for threats to the grid and other critical infrastructure. We remain committed to incorporating the most up-to-date research and information into our procedures and plans to strengthen the grid, enhance security and improve system resiliency.

We are committed to doing whatever it takes to keep the power on for our members.

Jon T. Locklear is president and CEO of Lumbee River EMC. LREMC is a not-for-profit electric cooperative owned by the more than 61,000 members it serves in Cumberland, Moore, Hoke, Robeson and Scotland counties.