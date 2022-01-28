Serious threat of air pollution from gas stoves

There are few kitchen appliances more sought after than the gas stove. But recently many folks have been thinking twice before investing. One big reason- a new light shed on the health risks.

Studies have found that gas stoves can produce air pollution levels indoors that would be illegal outdoors. This is because burning gas for cooking releases carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide (NO2), formaldehyde and particulate matter into your home. Just running a stove for as little as one hour can lead to concentrations of these unsafe pollutants that far exceed health-based standards. Exposure to these pollutants can cause asthma to develop, especially in children, and worsen symptoms for people with preexisting respiratory illnesses.

Consumers should be informed of any health risks associated with the products they buy in order to make informed decisions regarding their health and homes. This is especially true for stoves, which can typically have a lifetime of 15 years in your home— that’s a long time to potentially live with poor air quality.

One solution is for home appliance retailers, such as Best Buy, to assume this responsibility to inform consumers and place warning labels on gas stoves. It’s a quick, pretty low-effort solution for retailers to implement, but can be effective in bringing attention to the issue for consumers.

More importantly, it’s the right thing to do.

Katie Craig

Raleigh