A heartfelt thank-you to the many who assisted our family

The family of Ms. Carletha Sinclair would like to take the time to recognize the brave, dedicated and thoughtful officers of the Scotland County Police Department for assisting us with finding our mother and grandmother!

Thank you for putting together an awesome team of individuals that included first responders, rescue personnel, aircraft crews, civilian volunteers, the American Red Cross, as well as agencies from North and South Carolina. You all are greatly appreciated!

Once again, thank you and may God bless you all!

The family of Ms. Carletha Sinclair

Laurinburg