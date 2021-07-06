Looking at forensic audits of the 2020 elections

Due to the reported irregularities pertaining to the 2020 elections, Arizona chose to conduct a forensic audit of their 2020 election results. The Arizona state legislature announced their intentions and ensured full, unfettered access to any observer(s) and/or volunteers to help with the process.

Although the audit was intended to be non-partisan and fully transparent, this audit validation process has been wrought with acts of defiance. Senior leadership in the Maricopa County (Arizona) Police Force as well as the leaders of the county voting commission have failed to cooperate with the auditing process despite the process’ intention being to ensure voting process integrity.

Furthermore, the leaders of the auditing process have been challenged by various legal entities to include the US Department of Justice. Other states that had grave voting irregularities have visited AZ to observe the process to possibly emulate the process for their own auditing processes.

Knowing that the overall purpose of this effort is to validate legal votes and system integrity, why would there be so much opposition? In addition to AZ, forensic audits of the 2020 election need to be conducted in GA, MI, PA, and WI also. The results of the 2020 election need to be validated for the administration that is currently in place OR re-seating the original administration needs to occur.

Never before has such a heinous attack been perpetrated on our American way of life as to alter the outcome of a presidential election. If it’s proven that such an undertaking was performed or attempted, maximum legal penalties should ensue. All in all, the malfeasance of the 2020 elections must be corrected before we can move forward. Otherwise, voting integrity will be compromised again.

Stephen Anderson

Raeford