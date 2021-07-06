Yes, let’s question ALL Americans’ freedom

Mr. Currie, how free have ALL Americans been from the burning, looting, and killing from BLM, Antifa, and other Marxist groups for the last year or so? How free was our country from May 25 to June 31, 2020, when BLM demonstrations accounted for 1000 people injured, 70 killed, and 8 billion dollars in damages to 48 out of 50 of our largest cities? Do the ones that claim black lives matter really care about the freedom of ANY race’s property, lives, or livelihoods?

How free has our country’s law enforcement been to do their job since being defunded by officials who make ignorant choices, and how many law enforcement officers have lost their lives as a result?

How free has our country been from human trafficking, drug trafficking, MS13 gangs, etc. since we now have an administration who cares nothing of securing our border?

Since these have nothing to do with a “resurgence of white supremacy” as in your mind, I guess it doesn’t matter!

Mike Johnson

Laurel Hill