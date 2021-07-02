Biden Administration has put the American citizens at risk

One of the most basic duties of the president and vice president of the United States is to ensure the safety and security of the American people. President Biden and VP Harris have failed the American people in this regard.

Not only has safety and security for the American people been compromised, President Biden and his administration have arranged for long-term lodging and transportation to illegal immigrants crossing the border. The Biden Administration’s blatant unwillingness to secure the border has made them complicit in the human trafficking and drug trafficking conducted by the cartels.

Furthermore, most of the incoming migrants have not been screened for diseases or illnesses to include COVID-19, thereby creating yet another vulnerability to the American people.

Knowing the massive amounts of people that have crossed the border since Biden took office and knowing that the masses have not been properly vetted to identify criminals, it’s logical to surmise that this issue is a national security issue. A nation without controlled borders is no nation at all.

President Biden’s unwillingness to address this issue is a violation of law and is worthy of impeachment.

Stephen Anderson

Laurinburg