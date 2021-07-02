Writer: Confederate monument should be left where it is

In response to Gray Ammons letter to the editor in the June 23 edition of The Laurinburg Exchange.

After months of who knows what it took to get the Confederate Monument Committee together, then a few months to find a facilitator — then he resigned, which took a few more months to find another.

OK, time to vote. First vote was to leave monument. The following month it was stated that a quorum wasn’t present at the previous meeting. Another vote took place which resulted in the number being present in favor of moving the monument. It was really up to how many showed up for moving or staying.

The committee got along well throughout the process.

Personally I am in favor of leaving it be. The less attention drawn to it the better. I also commend the county commissioners for going by the law and not doing anything in the dark of the night, as other counties have done. The commissioners have enough on their plate without worrying about a monument that has been around for over 100 years, with very few people knowing it’s even there, and would probably cost between $300,00 to 600,000 to relocate.

I agree with Mr. Ammons, WE need to learn from history. Thank you.

Archie Herring

Gibson