CEO says Active Energy is complying with the law

As the chief executive officer of Active Energy Group (AEG), I felt compelled to respond to the column by Jefferson Currie II, titled “Active Energy must comply with the law,” like everyone else published on June 8.

I can assure you that, in fact, we are complying with the law. We are navigating the permitting process with the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). This process will ensure we are in full compliance with all applicable state and federal laws — before we are allowed to manufacture a single ounce of our CoalSwitch product. We respect the process and are working in good faith with the DEQ.

I can also assure you that we are completely committed to not only producing a product that dramatically reduces emissions and pollution from coal-fired power plants but also to producing that fuel in as clean a manner as possible.

The reality is that, up until a few weeks ago, no one had ever built a plant like ours. As such, the permitting process has been a pioneering exercise for everyone and all parties have worked together toward finding ways to ensure this new technology works within current regulations.

In the past month, AEG has constructed a pilot plant in Ashland, Maine, where we have begun production of CoalSwitch that will soon be tested at a power plant in Utah. The result of this development will be actual data on the environmental impact of both our products and our manufacturing process.

We will share all this data with regulators in both Maine and North Carolina, and it is our expectation that it will show that not only can we produce cleaner fuel, but we can produce it cleanly.

Last, I can assure you that we intend to be a positive force in the community. Since purchasing our Lumberton site we invested heavily to remediate the site from its past as a polluting textile mill. We will continue to invest in the community through the creation of jobs and indirect economic development. We will make a product that will be used in North Carolina and around the country to reduce emissions and pollution. We hope our local community will be proud.

We’ve worked hard to build relationships in Robeson County and across the state, and we appreciate the people who believe in us and support our vision. We can’t wait to get started.

Michael Rowan, CEO

Active Energy Group