It’s time that we celebrate the real Republican heroes

It is about time we recognized the true heroes of the Republican Party.

They are not the dopey louts who rampaged through our nation’s capital and the cowards who still cover for them. They are not the ranting demagogues exploiting the emotions of the resentful. They were the unsung people not seeking attention, but doing their jobs: from poll workers to police officers.

They were Republican state legislators and governors who did not bend to pressure to overturn the elections in their state. They were Republican judges who did not allow mere allegations unsupported by credible evidence to deny votes that happened. They were Republican congressional representatives and senators who did not fear to hold their own president accountable and dared to stand on their conscience instead of follow the majority of their party. They did not win. But they showed more bravery than the majority in their party who did.

It is those Republicans who can save the soul of the party from being lost to a band of fascists.

My father was a lifelong Republican who served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. After the sacrifices that generation made to defeat fascism, I’m glad he was not alive to see his party dishonored by America’s Mussolini.

James Tweed

Ocean City, NJ